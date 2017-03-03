REVEALED: 'Stunning' new retailer joins Stockland Rocky

HAVE you ever dreamed of designing your own piece of jewellery? If so, you're in luck.

Jewellery store Emma and Roe by Michael Hill have joined the flood of national retailers opening their doors in Rockhampton announcing a new store of the region.

READ MORE HERE: 11 new stores opening in Rocky in 2017

Emma and Roe, a branch of Michael Hill Jewellers, offer stunning charm jewellery custom designed to allow customers to express their unique personal style.

The Emma and Roe collection includes more than 680 exquisite charms, along with matching bracelets, stoppers and safety chains in silver, gold, diamonds, leather or handcrafted Italian glass.

The Emma and Roe concept. Emma and Roe

Emma and Roe will join the Stockland Rockhampton family in May in a new 58 sq m store located next to Williams the Shoemen and opposite customer care.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan said Stockland was excited to welcome Emma and Roeto the centre.

"Emma and Roe is an exciting new charm jewellery offering which we know will be a hit with our female customers," Mr Provan said.

"We're continuing to introduce a number of exciting new stores at Stockland Rockhampton most recently with Ally Fashion, Stella Rossa and Anaconda, and look forward to continuing to offer a great retail experience for our customers."

Emma and Roe are currently advertising for full time management roles. An official opening date will be announced very soon.

The announcement comes as national retailer Harris Scarfe puts the finishing touches on their Stockland Rockhampton store.

Harris Scarfe, which will occupy 2,313 square metres of retail floor space next to The Reject Shop, are expected to open on April 6.

Pillow Talk HOME is also opening in the centre on April 15, with a new store to be located in the former RT Edwards space near KMart.