REVEALED: Superstar US rapper to headline new coast festival

INTERNATIONAL superstar Travis Scott will be the headline act for the new SandTunes beach festival in Coolangatta this November.

The rapper is so far the only act announced for the new festival, which is expected to attract around 35,000 people a day to the southern Gold Coast.

In what could be considered a major coup for promoter TEG Dainty, president Paul Dainty said Scott's performance would be exclusive to the Gold Coast.

US rapper Travis Scott. File

He said attracting high-calibre artists such as Scott was what made the new festival so attractive.

"There will also be other exclusive and first-time performances with the talent on the SandTunes line-up," he said.

"We're confident that people will travel from far and wide to be a part of this truly unique event."

Travis Scott's popularity has sky-rocketed in the past five years, largely due to his relationship with high-profile media personality Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, who has more than 140 million followers on Instagram, is part of the Kardashian clan and features regularly on the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, of which Scott has also appeared.

She was also controversially named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes earlier this year at the age of 21, thanks to the success of her company Kylie Cosmetics.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

Scott, who has signed record deals with major production companies including Kanye West's GOOD Music label, has had two number one hits on the US charts and featured 12 times in the top 10.

SandTunes will run from November 30 to December 1, 2019.