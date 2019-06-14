REVEALED: Teams to play in Intercontinental 5s in Rocky

HOCKEY: Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji will contest the Intercontinental 5s in Rockhampton in September.

The teams were confirmed yesterday during a visit to the city by Oceania Hockey Federation president Clare Prideaux and competition manager Gill Gemming.

The fives tournament will be played in conjunction with the Oceania Cup, an Olympic qualifier in which the Australian and New Zealand men's and women's teams will be vying for a berth at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

The bitumen seal is in place on the soon-to-be-completed second synthetic turf field at Kalka Shades. Allan Reinikka ROK130619ahockey3

Prideaux and Gemming were given a tour of Kalka Shades, Rockhampton's hockey headquarters, by Rockhampton Hockey Association president Barb Knowles and facilities co-ordinator Ryan Knowles.

They saw first hand the progress on the second synthetic turf field, which is fast taking shape in the lead-up to the international tournament from September 4-8.

The bitumen seal on the playing surface is complete, the shock pad will go down on Tuesday and the carpet will be laid 10 days later.

Prideaux, who won silver with the Hockeyroos at the 1990 FIH World Cup, was impressed with what she saw.

"This facility is going to be fabulous," she said.

"It's fabulous to see a great regional centre like Rockhampton hosting nations from across the world.

"Word's out and we can expect to see people from the hockey family and outside of hockey and other sports and even outside of sport."

The Hockeyroos will be in action at the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton in September. World Sport Pics

The event will provide a significant economic boost for the region, with the influx of players, coaches and officials, as well as hundreds of spectators expected from Australia and overseas.

Hockey New Zealand has already booked 50 apartment rooms in the riverfront precinct.

Prideaux said the Oceania Cup would be a thrilling contest between two spirited rivals.

"Just like Rockhampton has a proud history of Australian hockey players, New Zealand and Australia have a proud tradition of going hard at each other so it will be a contest," she said.

Gemming said the teams in the Intercontinental 5s also had plenty to play for, with world ranking points on offer.

Tickets for the Oceania Cup are on sale now. Go to rockhamptontickets.com.au.

TICKET PRICES