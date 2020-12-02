A TOWNSVILLE couple accused of killing a three-year-old girl after allegedly leaving her in a hot car are permitted to contact each other as the case against them proceeds.

Claims aired in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday allege Rylee Rose Black's mother, Laura Peverill (Black), and her new partner, Aaron Hill were watching a television series while the girl was left in a hot car to die.

Laura Peverill (Black) leaves Townsville Watchhouse after she was granted bail. Peverill was in custody after she was charged with manslaughter over the death of her three-year-old daughter Rylee. Picture: Evan Morgan

Both are charged with Rylee's manslaughter.

The smiley girl died from exposure to intense heat after she was allegedly locked inside her mother's Toyota Prado on a 31C day.

Court documents reveal the conditions the pair must abide after they were granted bail in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

Peverill, 37, must reside at her parent's Hervey Bay property and report once a week to the police station.

She must obey court directions given to her or her legal representatives and must surrender her passport within two weeks.

If she contravenes any of the conditions, she risks further charges for breaching bail.

Hill, 29, faces similar conditions, though is not obliged to report to police at any point.

He must reside at his Burdell home, which is where Rylee was allegedly left in the driveway to die.

According to documents obtained by The Bulletin, there are no conditions imposed on either that prevents them from contacting each other or their respective children.

Peverill's three other daughters are understood to be in the care of their father.

The case against the pair will next be mentioned on February 24.

Originally published as REVEALED: The bail conditions for manslaughter accused