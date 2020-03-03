Menu
Fish and chips for one at Leanne's on Berserker
Easy Eating

REVEALED: The best fish and chips in the Rockhampton region

Jack Evans
, jack.evans@capnews.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
It IS a family affair at Central Queensland’s favourite fish and chip shop, Leanne’s on Berserker.

Leanne, John, and Melissa Russell from Leanne's on Berserker
With her son, John and daughter, Melissa, Leanne Russell said it was “excellent” to hear that The Morning Bulletin’s readers had voted her store as number one with a whopping 34 per cent of the vote.

She said there was no secret to her trade but cooking everything fresh and how the customers want it was keeping her customers coming back through the door.

Leanne has owned, operated and served at the Berserker Street store for 16 years after taking it over from her brother.

Leanne's on Berserker's menu board
As for customers, she said it was an even mix of new people coming in to try and returning customers.

“We get some from Gracemere come into see us for their fish and chips … it’s really lovely,” she said.

Going forward, Leanne said she had no big plans other than keeping customers happy and coming back through the doors.

“I really want to thank everyone who voted for me, it’s nice to know people appreciated what we do,” she said.

Leanne’s closest competition in the polling was Mummas Fish and Chips on Gladstone Rd that scored 13 per cent of the vote.

Fishco cafe on George St was close behind on 12 per cent.

Leanne, John, and Melissa Russell from Leanne's on Berserker
