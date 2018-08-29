REVEALED: The CQ builder that took home three major awards

A ROCKHAMPTON construction company has taken home three awards from this year's Master Builder Awards for Central Queensland.

A delighted D R Moore Constructions took home the prestigious Charles George Jeffery Memorial Award for quality craftsmanship, honesty, client satisfaction and innovation.

MASTER BUILDERS AWARDS: The team from D R Moore Constructions with their three awards. L-R James Bendall (Painter); Connie Moore; Darren Moore; Elliot Seath; Brad Rempf; Jack Weaver; Scott Ellis. Contributed

Along with that award, one of its renovation projects took home two awards on the night, which came as a big shock to managing director Darren Moore.

"It was a good night for us,” Mr Moore said.

"The first award we won was for home renovations over $1 million and the second was for House of the Year.

THE JOB NO ONE WANTED: The home, the first one built on Mt Archer in 1976, presented many difficulties. Contributed

"I was very surprised to win that one, we're very chuffed.

"Normally it's won by new constructions, which is why we weren't expecting to win it.

"We didn't even think we were in the running.”

Originally built in 1976, the home that took out both awards was built on Mt Archer.

GETTING STARTED: The Mt Archer home before the renovation. Contributed

The home has been extensively renovated to now be one of the best homes in Queensland.

The home-owners experienced a great deal of trouble finding a builder who wanted to take on the job, according to Mr Moore.

"The client had a number of builders come up to have a look but no one wanted anything to do with it because it was too hard,” he said.

"It's in a very precarious position there and a lot of builders could only see the issues and not what it could be and so we took it on.”

TRANSFORMATION: The owners wanted to turn this home into a modern home, made with the best products. Contributed

Tasked with the mammoth job of taking the tired original house and turning it into a modern yet modest home, Mr Moore and his team hit the ground running with the project.

However, they hit a few Mt Archer-shaped walls along the way.

"Essentially it was a very tired brick home with good bones, but we had a lot of issues,” Mr Moore said.

"We had a number of issues with trades not wanting to take it on. We had two bricklayers drive up and then drive straight back down the mountain, they wanted nothing to do with it.

MASTER BUILDERS AWARDS: D R Moore had to contend with a number of issues while renovating the home. Contributed

"About two weeks before we started, they started the development work on Pilbeam Drive.

"We had the cyclone come through it and because we were on the mountain, it came in horizontally and damaged about six metres into the house.

"We had to rip all the Gyprock off and start again.

"So we had issue after issue and obviously the site had its own issues.”

Even with all the problems encountered during the build, Mr Moore said the home has set a benchmark for homes in the area now.

"These homes can be built, you don't have to get out of town builders to build homes like this,” he said.

"We've had a couple of clients now say 'can Rockhampton builders build these big homes?' and the answer is yes and we've just proved it.

THE END RESULT: D R Moore Constructions Rockhampton turned a tired old house into an award-winning home. Contributed

"Hopefully the benchmark set by this home inspires other people to build their dream home.

"You don't have to build a brand-new home to win awards like this.

"You can resurrect a sleeping beauty.”