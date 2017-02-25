35°
REVEALED: The CQ pubs set to receive a face lift this year

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 25th Feb 2017 12:09 PM
The old Saleyards Hotel is set to become a rum distillery. Pictured are the new owners Warren and Catie Brewer with the children L-R Henry (3), and Otis (1).
The old Saleyards Hotel is set to become a rum distillery. Pictured are the new owners Warren and Catie Brewer with the children L-R Henry (3), and Otis (1). Chris Ison ROK261016crum2

CENTRAL Queenslanders don't mind a drink or two.

Club and pub owners in the Rocky region have quickly caught up with CQ's thirst, with renovations on businesses happening left, right and centre over the last 12 months.

If renovations are not already happening there are plans for bars, distilleries or pubs to be built or given a bit of TLC.

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of what renovations have already taken place over the last 12 months on Rocky's pubs and what is in the works.

THE LAST 12 MONTHS:

Headricks Lane

The former East St Entertainment Centre on East St, two buildings up from the Walter Reid Centre, came to life again in 2016 when unique venue Headricks Lane opened, offering a micro brewery, restaurant and bar opened late last year.

Chango Chango

Brisbane couple Rachel and Alex Ferrer reopened popular Cuban rum bar and lounge, Chango Chango last November on the corner of Bolsover and Archer Sts.

Great Western Hotel

The iconic hotel, with a rodeo arena out the back under went renovations in December last year with the last of the construction finishing up in January.

The venue is now fitted with a new bar, arena, lighting, stage and can now cater for bigger concerts, with Busby Marou playing at the venue just last weekend.

THE NEXT 12 MONTHS:

The Heritage Hotel

For over a year now the iconic Heritage Hotel in William St, Rockhampton has been closed.

But 2017 holds a new beginning for the Heritage Hotel with major renovation and restoration works underway.

The pub/club/restaurant's latest teaser video on Facebook reveals the venue will reopen within months.

The Marsden

In what will be the end of an era for Yeppoon's night life, the Marsden Tavern will open its doors for the very last time on Saturday, March 4.

The Hill St venue, which no doubt has been the centre of many hazy memories over the past 20 years, was sold to a local businessman earlier this year after a long period of interest.

Rumours surrounding the sale suggest the new owner may have restaurant plans for the space.

The Marsden Tavern first went to auction in January 2016, with no bids and an initial asking price of $1.5 million.

While venue manager Reilly Marsden would not comment on the official sale price yesterday, he said it was a happy result for his parents Norm and Margaret Marsden, who owned the venue.

The Edge Bar and Grill

Some of their best memories are tied up in the Oxford Hotel.

But now it's time for Aaron and Nicole Gordon to pack up and move on from the pub which they've managed for close to a decade.

The move, however, isn't a far cry from what they know with the pair purchasing the Edge Bar and Grill restaurant along Quay St.

Deciding to purchase the business comes as a natural progression for the couple, with Aaron's brother Alexander being the head chef at the restaurant.

The family want to make the restaurant a more welcoming place to be, an area where families, singles and couples all feel welcome whilst ensuring there is equal emphasis on bar and meal service.

Rum and whiskey distillery

Something exciting is brewing behind the doors of 52 Gladstone Road.

Over the next few months, Warren and Catie Brewer will transform the historic Saleyards Hotel into a distillers paradise.

The Brewers hope to engage local trades throughout the renovations before hiring about eight full-time staff upon completion around April, 2017.

If anyone has any information regarding the history of the Saleyards or historic photos, please email catefry@yahoo.com.

Local Partners

Feeling Lucky?

