Revealed: The creepy critter that slowed this CQ dam's approval to a snail's pace

FUTURE mining developments for the Surat and Bowen Basins have gained assurance following a near 10-year hiatus waiting on environmental approvals for the Nathan Dam.

The SunWater proposed dam has been granted the approval to supply water for industrial development in Central Queensland, a significant milestone in the viability of the Dam and its pipelines project.

The Federal Government approved the environmental impact statement (EIS), subject to conditions, after the Coordinator-General's evaluation and consideration of environmental impact assessment requirements in May this year.

The proposed location for Nathan Dam is two kilometres upstream of Nathan Gorge on the Dawson River and would have a capacity of up to 888,312 megalitres to service future industrial and mining development in the Surat and southern Bowen basins.

SunWater Chief Executive Officer Ms Nicole Hollows said she was pleased with the outcome of the environmental impact statement process which had been suspended in 2009 to further investigate a critically endangered snail population.

Boggomoss Snail FILE

"Investigations of the critically endangered Boggomoss Snail have been undertaken by independent experts and found the population to be significantly higher than originally suggested," Ms Hollows said.

"If the project were to proceed, SunWater will take all the required steps to preserve long-term health, function and viability of the natural environment.

"SunWater is committed to undertaking rigorous, independent and transparent processes to ensure we have the required checks and balances to make considered and responsible decisions about future water infrastructure."

READ: Coal back in demand again, with price spike.

READ: Baralaba Coal's future in limbo once again.

Ms Hollows added while there will be no new allocation available for agriculture from the project, the dam will provide greater reliability of supply for downstream irrigators with existing allocations.

"Although a condition of the EIS approval is that no additional water is provided to agricultural users in the Dawson Valley Water Supply Scheme, the good news is a dam of this scale will provide reliability benefits for downstream irrigators," she said.

"The next step in the process would be an independent Detailed Business Case to be undertaken by Building Queensland, but that will only progress when there is sufficient market demand to progress the project.

SunWater is Queensland's leading regional bulk water infrastructure company, supplying more than 5000 customers in the agriculture, local government, mining, industrial and energy sectors.

For more than 80 years SunWater has managed a network of infrastructure including 19 dams; 66 weirs and barrages; 82 pumping stations and more than 3000 kms of pipelines and channels.