REVEALED: The easiest way to find a car park in Rocky

Council's Corporate Services Manager Drew Stevenson and Councillor Drew Wickerson discuss how the new parking sensors will help motorists in the CBD.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council are making the struggle of finding a car park in the CBD a whole lot easier.

Over 500 parks will be installed with a smart sensor that could be linked to a free app to see where you can snag a spot.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Divisional Councillor Drew Wickerson said the sensors' wireless technology would link to the PayStay app and has encouraged residents to download it now.

Mr Wickerson said endless loops of the CBD would be a thing of the past and the free parks will be shown in real-time on the app.

"This is set to be a huge time saver for people parking in the CBD and means more time spent on the ground shopping instead of getting frustrated behind the wheel, so it'll have multiple benefits for not only our drivers but for our local businesses.

"This is a key element of our Smart City strategy with the app communicating wirelessly to Council's network via solar devices installed in Council's standard sign poles.”

Councillor Wickerson said council were grateful to have received funding from the State Government's Building our Regions program that also included the smart poles and lighting with integrated sound systems, smart CCTV cameras and free public Wi-Fi throughout the CBD.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said it was excellent to see the roll-out starting this week.

"It is great to see Rockhampton leading a technological revolution and leading the way in the use of smart technology,” said Mr Byrne.

"The smart parking sensors are just one way residents and visitors will benefit from Council's decision, supported by $2.02 million in Palaszczuk Government funding, to embrace the future and be a smart hub pioneer.

The sensors will be installed Wednesday night after business hours between 8pm and 7am.

Stage two of the project is already being planned to include more park sensors and digital signage displaying how many parks were available in each zone.

SENSOR LOCATIONS