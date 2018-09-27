REVEALED: The hot property suburb surging ahead in sales

Home sales in the seaside suburb have seen a 17.1% surge in the last year making it the best performing suburb on the Capricorn Coast.

A MAJOR surge in house sales for one Capricorn Coast suburb proves buyers want location, no matter the cost.

Yeppoon Real Estate sales specialist, Anna McPherson has seen a huge turnaround in home sales in Cooee Bay with a massive 17.1 per cent suburb growth this financial year.

The coastal suburb is a stone's throw from the beach and the affordable homes have buyers racing to snap up their slice of heaven by the sand.

"Across the market, we have seen a diverse range of results, seeing sea view properties and homes within close proximity to the beach achieve premium sales results,” she said.

Despite the ideal location, median house prices in the Yeppoon suburb sit at an affordable $325,000 - a $47,500 jump from 2017 results.

Suburb growth has bounced back from a decline of 9.5 per cent in 2017 with 27 homes sold this year.

RECENT SALES

7 Wattle Grove, Cooee Bay- $800,000

39 Wattle Grove, Cooee Bay- $670,000

1 Booth Crt, Cooee Bay- $345,000

42 Poplar St, Cooee Bay- $215,000

2 Flinders Crt, Lammermoor- $418,5000

19 Ganter St, Lammermoor- $325,000

6 Cana Plc, Lammermoor- $589,000

38 Wateriew Drv, Lammermoor- $450,000

According to Price Finder, fellow coastal suburb Lammermoor also had significant growth in the last year with a 9.5 per cent house sale increase.

6 Cana Place in Lammermoor was under offer within eight days of hitting the market. Yeppoon Real Estate

Sales specialist Adam Cook said matching the buyer with their dream home early was the key.

"We are dealing with a lot more active buyers and matching more and more purchasers with properties before they actively hit the sale market,” he said.

Close to Sacred Heart Primary School and a short walk from Lammermoor Beach, the established suburb has a median house price of $460,000, slightly up from last years results.

More than 40 properties were sold in the prestigious suburb this year with trends expected to keep rising.

Adam Cook and Anna McPherson celebrate selling a cyclone-damaged home on John St last year. Contributed

Inspections spike on beach havens

Character proves to be at the top of coast home buyers' lists with one Cooee Bay property attracting record interest.

After launching onto the market on September 12, the two-bedroom home at 9 Ray St has shocked agents after more than 50 inspections in a matter of days.

Sales specialist at Yeppoon Real Estate, Anna McPherson said she had never seen so many groups interested in a home.

More than 18 groups of people have inspected the home on Ray St, Cooee Bay. Yeppoon Real Estate

"I have been working for Yeppoon Real Estate for over 4 years, and 18 groups through an open home is a personal best,” she said.

Nestled at the end of a tightly-held cul-de-sac, there's no wonder the double-storey home caught so much interest with views of Lammermoor beach and a large block.

This was a positive sign for the upcoming open home season for sles specialist Adam Cook.

9 Ray St has received over 43 shares and saves on realestate.com in less than two weeks. Yeppoon Real Estate

"Leading into Spring, open home numbers have dramatically increased and we are seeing an increase in multiple offer situations, resulting in above average sale prices for our sellers,” he said.

This popularity comes off the back of a 17.1 per cent surge in house sales in the Cooee Bay area, making it the best performing suburb on the Capricorn Coast.