REVEALED: The hottest property in CQ right now

Melanie Plane
| 24th Jul 2017 2:02 PM
SUPER SALE: 13 Brumby Drive, Tanby, recently sold for full list price in just four days. INSET: Natalie Gesler and Jodi Schofield from @Real Estate.
WHEN it comes to those looking for a sea change, it seems property in Emu Park and Zilzie is hottest with strong demand from both locals and out-of-towners.

Homes and land on the Capricorn Coast are absolutely flying out the door according to @Real Estate agents Natalie Gesler and Jodi Schofield with a number of notable and record breaking sales in recent months.

Natalie and Jodi say they have experienced a noticeable increase in buyer activity with Jodi selling 13 Brumby Drive, Tanby, for the full list price of $589,000 after being on the market for just four days.

Just a few months before, Jodi sold 7 Eagle Place, Sea Spray for just $3000 less than the listing price in only nine days.

Drone over Emu Park from 3 Ferguson St currently under contract.
Natalie is also experiencing success when it comes to sales having recently sold an allotment in the award winning Sea Spray Estate for over $200,000, being the highest standard residential land sale in the estate in years.

She also currently has under contract a beach house in Emu Park which has attracted attention from across the country, with multiple buyers keen to purchase the property.

Despite the demand, the property was quickly snapped up by a local couple keen to buy before property prices start to climb.

View from Ocean View Drive Sea Spray just sold for a record breaking over $200K.
Statistics from RP Data substantiate the coast agents' claims, with a 24% increase in home sales in the Emu Park/Zilzie area from March 2016 to March 2017 than the previous 12 months.

There are other positive signs moving forward for the southern end of the Capricorn Coast, with average 'days on market' decreasing significantly for both Emu Park and Zilzie.

In May 2017 it took 160 days on average for a property to sell in Emu Park however by July 2017 that number is down to only 139 days on average to sell.

Another interesting observation was that in September 2016 there were approximately 1800 properties appearing when searching Yeppoon Greater Region on www.realestate.com.au whereas now only approximately 1500 properties appear.

A decrease of around 300 properties for sale in the region as a whole, paints a promising picture about decrease in supply of housing and increase in buyer demand.

Natalie Gesler and Jodi Schofield from @Real Estate.
Natalie and Jodi say the recent sales and demand are good signs for the future of real estate in Emu Park and Zilzie and it would be wise to consider investing while prices are affordable.

"We have been really busy; there is a great increase in inquiry,” Natalie said.

"Talk to any Parkie and you will quickly see how much they love living on the southern end of the Capricorn Coast. Famous for its laid back sea side village lifestyle, beautiful beaches, stunning views complete with untouched islands, the signing ship and huge beach side festivals such as October Fest, Festival of the Winds, The Classic Car Tattoo and monthly markets complete with camel rides and of course world famous ANZAC board walk.

"This enviable lifestyle location is currently a hive of activity, as work is under way to make this piece of paradise even better with the Emu Park Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalization, continuing to enhance parking, the playground, seating and much more. As well as the commencement of The Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve.

"It's no wonder people are flocking to Emu Park and Zilzie.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
