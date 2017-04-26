31°
BREAKING: Unanimous $10M commitment for South Rocky Flood Levee

Amber Hooker
| 26th Apr 2017 11:06 AM Updated: 11:06 AM
Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals what areas will be proptected and where potential water may go.
Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals what areas will be proptected and where potential water may go. Rockhampton Regional Council

UPDATE 10.30AM:  ROCKHAMPTON Region councillors unanimously committed up to $10 million to build the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Already backed by the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the Federal Government is the only body yet to give the $60 million flood mitigation its support. 

The project's biggest backer, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow, had some pre-emptive fighting words for her critics regarding property she owns in flood-impacted Depot Hill.

Deputy mayor Rose Swadling also declared property in the suburb.

"All property that councillors own in the area is declared," Cr Strelow said.

"I will not step back from putting the interest of my community first when what i consider to be cowardly attacks by persistant protagonists who continuously make that point.

"The fact i have an interest property on Bolsover St and Derby St is old news... also old news is the fact the CEO has publicly declared on earlier occasions I do not have a conflict of interest."

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow throws her support behind the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.
Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow throws her support behind the South Rockhampton Flood Levee. Chris Ison ROK160217caldi1

Cr Strelow said council's contribution would be in the vicinity of $5 million.

"Last time Hastings Deering were looking to contribute," she said.

"We will look to a private enterprise partnership to bring that down."

Cr Strelow "wholeheartedly" thanked fellow councillors for their support.
 

UPDATE 8.30AM: ROCKY RATEPAYERS COULD SPEND MILLIONS ON A FLOOD LEVEE

 COUNCIL has revealed how much rate payer money they plan to put up for the $60 million South Rockhampton Flood Mitigation Project.

The Rockhampton Regional Council propose to contribute up to $10 million towards the contentious flood mitigation project.

The ongoing operating costs of the levee are estimated to be $100,000 per annum, which would "need to be met by council".

These are part of a report prepared by Strategic Projects senior executive Angus Russell, which will be discussed at this morning's meeting.

More to follow.

INITIAL REPORT: MELBOURNE-BASED COMPANY HAS SIGHTS SET ON ROCKHAMPTON CBD

THE divisive South Rockhampton Flood Levee is well and truly back on the table, alongside a range of other big-ticket items for the region.

The Rockhampton Regional Council will meet this morning to discuss the $60 million project after revealing detailed modelling and plans for the flood mitigation project last week.

Councillors will also discuss in confidence a proposal to engage Melbourne-based company Village Well to provide CBD revitalisation "placemaking services".

 

Creating better links between Quay Street, Quay Lane and East Street was identified as one of the major placemaking projects in council&#39;s CBD Redevelopment Framework. Pictured is an artist&#39;s impression of the view into potential cross block link from down Quay Lane from Denham St, providing space for gathering, markets and cultural events.
Creating better links between Quay Street, Quay Lane and East Street was identified as one of the major placemaking projects in council's CBD Redevelopment Framework. Pictured is an artist's impression of the view into potential cross block link from down Quay Lane from Denham St, providing space for gathering, markets and cultural events. Christyn Schneider / James Court

The RRC outlined a number of placemaking initiatives in their CBD Redevelopment Framework in January, including streetscaping, signage and creating better links between Quay Street, Quay Lane and East Street.

REVEALED: The 6 big projects to transform Rockhampton's CBD

Village Well were key players in a long list of distinctive projects across Australia, and were pivotal in fostering the gourmet food truck culture in Melbourne's CBD, adding 12 operators to its existing three.

They have recently engaged with the St Kilda community to co-create St Kilda Triangle's Masterplan and transformed Macquarie Point's historic waterfront precinct with open spaces with large public works.

Another exciting item in closed session is the Kershaw Gardens Redevelopment tender and civil works tender.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The $14m development plan for the Central Precinct has been approved by Rockhampton Regional Council and major work is expected to start this year on various aspects of the plan, including an expansion of the carpark, plenty of shaded seating areas, barbecues, nature play area, a maze and the relocation of the monorail.

HELD UP: 5 projects that would deliver thousands of Rocky jobs

More information to come from the Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting today.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  kershaw gardens rockhampton cbd redevelopment framework rockhampton regional council south rockhampton flood levee

