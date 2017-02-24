REVEALED: The most popular CQUniversity courses

Students Amy Joy Dowie and Joshua Humphris run emergency scenarios in CQUniversity's new paramedic science labs. Their patient is being resuscitated in the facility's simulated bedroom environment. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

NURSING and paramedic science courses at CQUniversity are at full capacity, with students to be welcomed to the Rockhampton North campus next week.

It's not just health courses which are the most popular, with engineering and building surveying attracting students as well as the university's STEPS preparatory program.

Nursing and paramedic science have also proved popular VET courses, alongside early childhood education, industrial support and health services.

The Rockhampton North and City campuses are set to cater for over 10,000 students this year with O Week programs running from Monday.

CQUniversity's O Week programs also include opportunities for fun, food, entertainment and refreshments.

The week culminates with a Jungle O Week Party.

