REVEALED: The 'please explain' letter sent to Fiona Nash

Melanie Plane
| 12th May 2017 7:04 AM
Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Cathy Adams

WITH political tensions rising regarding funding for a new 500-bay car park at the Rockhampton Hospital, Minister for Health Cameron Dick has accused the Turnbull Government of withholding a promised $7m in funding for the project.

A war of words erupted yesterday between Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Mr Dick with the Minister writing the following letter to Senator Fiona Nash regarding the ongoing issue:

11 May 2017

Senator the Hon. Fiona Nash

Minister Regional Development

Parliament House

Canberra ACT 2600

Dear Fiona,

I refer to a recent social media post by the federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry MP, about Commonwealth funding for the Rockhampton Hospital carpark.

Ms Landry says that the Department of Infrastructure "is waiting on information from the QLD Department of Health so that the project can be signed off. As soon as QLD Health settles the questions asked, they will have four weeks to sign and the project can get started."

These comments by Ms Landry are reminiscent of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Barnaby Joyce MP's assertions that Queensland had failed to fill out the paper work for Disaster Relief Assistance following on from the carnage exacted upon Queensland by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

In this instance, I assure you that completed application material was submitted by the Department of Health almost five months ago.

Following on from the lodgement of application materials I am advised that Department of Health officials have pro actively shared information with Commonwealth officials.

As outlined in the enclosed summary of interactions with the Commonwealth, officials from your department have continually sought further information, an indication that your application forms are not fit for purpose.

I note that on 2 May, Commonwealth officials again requested further information. The Departments responded on 2 May with the exception of advice about who the preferred tenderer is. This information cannot be provided to you until the tender assessment process is finalised.

I note that the Turnbull Government budget lists a $5.4 billion for an airport in Western Sydney without having selected a preferred tenderer. There is no reason why advice about the preferred tenderer should prevent the Commonwealth from entering an agreement with Queensland fo delivery of this election commitment. The election commitment did not state that $7 million for a car park at Rockhampton was contingent upon Commonwealth oversight of the procurement process.

I am further advised that at no stage in discussions between officials have your officers sought to become involved in the tender evaluation process.

The Palaszczuk Government has been working hard to deliver the project. We have finalised the business case, commenced early works, and almost finalised the procurement for the project. The Department of Health now advises me that without an executed Deed of Agreement with the Commonwealth for $7 million for this project, for which Queensland is carrying the overwhelming majority of the funding responsibility, a source of funding is unavailable and we will therefore be unable to award a contract to the successful tenderer.

Queensland will either have to scale the project back to accommodate a reduced budget or delay it indefinitely until proper assurance is provided that the Commonwealth will deliver its side of the project.

The team assessing the Rockhampton car park procurement is due to finalise its deliberations before 29 May. To enable the procurement to proceed, I ask the Commonwealth to commence contract negotiations and provide Queensland Health with a draft contract for consideration immediately.

Yours sincerely,

Cameron Dick MP

Minister for Health

Minister for Ambulance Services

Details of information exchanges regarding Rockhampton Hospital car park project - 11 May 2017:

Date of Action Source of Action Action Taken
2 June 2016 Cth funding announced by Michelle Landry and Barnaby Joyce  
26 September 2016 Outgoing - Minister Dick wrote to Senator Nash Information sought re Cth funding commitment
5 October and 14 November 2016 Incoming - Cth Dept of Infrastructure and Regional Development (DIRD) Wrote to DG requesting Community Development Grants Program forms to be provided by 5 January 2017. (the forms were sent 4/1/17)
15 November 2016 Incoming - Senator Nash wrote to Minister Minister Nash confirmed election commitment. Car Park and advised Cth DIRD had approached QLD DoH for info. 
22 December 2016 Outgoing - QLD DoH to Cth Request information signed by DG provided on 22 December 2016 - including market sensitive info. 
16 and 20 February 2017 Incoming - Cth request to QLD DoH Requested additional info for Rocky and Cab. - including project management plans, complete designs, cost estimates and project management skills of the contract person. 
20 February 2017 Ourgoing - QLD DoH to Cth Cth requested info provided via email on 20 February 2017 and teleconference with Cth held on 24 February 2017.
6 March 2017 Outgoing - QLD DoH to Cth QLD DoH emailed Cth to check info provided was sufficient. 
8 March 2017 Incoming - Cth emailed QLD DoH Cth requested further information required on completed designs, contracted costs and details of the project management experience, including qualification, experience and professional memberships, of the officers responsible for delivering the projects. 
17 March 2017 Incoming Cth emailed QLD DoH requesting further info.  Cth requested info re constructed start dates, more details designs,. tenderer information selection process, more detailed cost estimates. 
17 March 2017 Incoming - Cth emailed QLD DoH re signatory error Cth advised a signature had been missed on the Declaration of Conflict of Interest or Disclosure of Interests.
23 March 2017 Outgoing - QLD DoH to Cth Requested info provided re construction dates, more detailed designs, tenderer information selection process , more detailed cost estimates. 
28 March 2017 Outgoing - QLD DoH to Cth Signatory issue - DG signature returned as requested. 
30 March 2017 Incoming - Cth to QLD DoH Cth queried costing estimates previously provided.
31 March Outgoing - QLD DoH to Cth  Detailed procurement with cost breakdown provided
31* March 2017 (on or about) Incoming - Cth to QLD DoH Further questions re balance of total costs. 
4 April 2017 Outgoing - Cth to QLD DoH Requested information provided
1 May 2017 Incoming - Cth to QLD DoH Cth requested confirmation of preferred tenderer, confirmation of evidence/final costings and construction issue drawings. 
2 May 2017 Outgoing - QLD DoH to Cth Info provided, including advice that tender award was scheduled for 29 May 2017. 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cameron dick fiona nash queensland health rockhampton hospital car park

