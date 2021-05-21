Revealed: The Qld region paying $2700 more for insurance

People across northern Australia are paying more than $2,700 on home and content insurance than others around the country, due to devastating cyclones and floods.

Home premiums for those at the top end, from Queensland's Rockhampton to across the country to Karratha in Western Australia, have surged in the wake of multi-million claims related to weather catastrophes over the past decade.

Residents are being quoted around $4,675 to insure their home and contents, compared to $1,908 for others around the country, according to financial comparison site Mozo.

The average combined home & contents sum insured for both regions was around $615,000, according to Mozo, which analysed 160,000 quotes from 44 insurance companies for homes across Australia.

"Taking out home and contents insurance in the top end is a costly business, with premiums going through the roof as insurers factor in risks such as floods, cyclones and other costly events for homeowners," says Mozo spokesman Tom Godfrey.

Catherine Rosenbrauer said her home and contents insurance policy for her four-bedroom house in Port Douglas with the Commonwealth Bank almost doubled to just over $6,000 this year.

Ms Rosenbrauer, who runs an Airbnb, rang the CBA to query the jump, but didn't get many answers.

"They were not very helpful, they said everything's gone up, risk and all that," she said.

After speaking to some locals in Port Douglas, she spoke to Sure Insurance, which specialises in north Queensland and is underwritten by Liberty Mutual Insurance, and got a quote for $3,000.

The 63 year-old then told CBA that she was going to cancel her insurance policy after two decades as a customer and go elsewhere.

"They weren't particularly miffed, it's almost as though they kind of expected me to call them again and cancel."

Wet weather in Townsville. Gulliver resident Frederick Buck in Strange Street. Picture: Evan Morgan

The exorbitant cost of insurance premiums in northern Australia has been a major issue for several years, with the Morrison government last week announcing financial help to improve "the affordability and availability of insurance for households and small businesses" in the region.

In the federal budget last week, the government said it would establish a reinsurance pool for cyclones and related flooding, backed by a $10 billion government guarantee, effective from next year, for properties in areas subject to high cyclone risk. It also announced $40m to make strata buildings in northern Australia more resilient to extreme weather events.

A spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Australia said it's not possible at this stage to quantify the potential impact on premiums of the government's cyclone and cyclone-related flood reinsurance pool.

"Insurers look forward to working with the government on the design and implementation of the pool."

Mr Godfrey said the government's guarantee will help underwriters manage the risk associated with funding home and content insurance policies for property in northern Australia, where around 1.25m people live.

The government's announcement comes five months after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called on the federal government to directly subsidise insurance premiums for homeowners and businesses in northern Australia.

A raft of Australia's biggest insurance damages bills have been linked to cyclones.

Cyclone Debbie, which hit the coast at Airlie Beach in Queensland's north in 2017, was one of the most expensive in recent years, costing more than $1.71bn to fix damaged property, while insurance payouts for Cyclone Yasi in early 2011 exceeded $1.5bn. The 2019 Townsville flood led to insurance claims hitting $1.2bn.

The ACCC said home insurance premium surged 178 per cents across northern Australia between 2007 and 2019. That compared to a 52 per cent jump for the rest of the country.

Over the same period, increases in average premiums were felt the most in north Queensland, where combined home and contents insurance jumped 127 per cent. It rose 95 and 90 per cent in north Western Australia and the Northern Territory, respectively.

Originally published as Revealed: The Qld region paying $2700 more for home insurance