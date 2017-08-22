REVEALED: The Rocky industries at risk of collapse

AS the Rockhampton economy begins it's recovery not every one is going to survive.

A report by The SV Partners analysed the commercial risk of businesses throughout the region which revealed 29 Rocky businesses were facing imminent financial collapse.

However with 3% of businesses at grave risk, Rockhampton was still faring better than Brisbane where 3.2% of businesses, or 1119, were under threat of closure.

Yet the rates of risk in Rockhampton have jumped 2.4% in six months which mirrored a number of closed businesses in that time.

This year the Morning Bulletin has recorded a flurry of businesses closures including bar Chango Chango, cafe Blue Truffle, a chemist store and several bakeries.

But despite these closures the economy is showing signs of resurgence with several new businesses opening including Coffee Society, the re-opening of The Heritage, The Terrace at Stocklands, Zambreros and Thailicious.

SV Partners Senior Manager Frank O'Neil said the change in outlook reflected on the local economy.

"These (closure) figures are quite a surprise, as the feeling I get when talking to businesses and professionals from Rockhampton is that the economy in general is showing good signs of recovery for business," said Mr O'Neil.

"One explanation for the increase in potential business failures may be that historically there is a lag between a dip in the economy and business collapse.

"So while the economy may have turned, that turn (especially if it's slow) may have come too late for those businesses that have been just hanging on.”

Construction businesses were at the highest risk with 3.9% of the 155 businesses in severe finical trouble while the remaining businesses were stable at medium to low risk.

Accommodation and food services closely followed with 5.6% of the 71 businesses showing signs of imminent closure while 62% sat comfortably in the low risk sector.

It is not all bad news though with the media and telecommunications industry a stand-out which showed no businesses at high risk and 90% of businesses at low risk.

SV Partners senior manager Frank O'Neil. Shayla Bulloch

Rocky's mining and transport businesses were also among the few not in the high risk category along with public administration and postal services.

Nationally, the report showed upward of 13,000 or 2.6% of businesses measured are at high risk of collapse in the coming year.

The most at risk categories were accommodation and food services at 7%, retail at 3.2% and construction at 3.1% which make up over 5,000 businesses Australia wide.

Mr O'Neil said there was a number of tactics to keep the struggling businesses afloat.

"Businesses should continue to build robust operating strategies to help them weather short and long-term shocks,” he said.

They must also constantly review and look for areas where they can reduce their operating costs, and carefully manage their cash flow."