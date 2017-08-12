REVEALED: The Rocky school that's getting a $160,000 upgrade

A MASSIVE upgrade is sure to fill the bellies of students at The Hall State School after a $160,000 upgrade to it's canteen was announced.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said he was delighted to have supported the school's request to improve canteen facilities.

He said the project funded by the Palaszczuk Government was part of the 2017-18 round of the Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme valued at more than $4.9m.

Mr Byrne said it would encourage more outdoor education and restored services to support students.

"We know that quality learning environments support quality teaching and learning,” he said.

"We want to ensure that all our schools cater for enrolment growth and continue to be quality learning environments that give students the best chance of success.”