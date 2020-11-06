Menu
PERFORMING: Rockhampton’s commerical real estate marketing is struggling to recover following lockdowns. 
Property

REVEALED: The state of Rocky’s commercial property market

kaitlyn smith
6th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
DEMAND for vacant commercial properties for purchase across Rockhampton appears to have significantly weakened as the region continues its recovery post-COVID-19 lockdowns.

The revelation was last month confirmed in the Herron Todd White real estate report, with experts citing the pandemic as a crucial tipping point to the downfall.

Herron Todd White director Graham Ross said the commercial real estate for Rockhampton started out the year with hope of growing demand.

Those predictions, he said, came off the back of sustained coal prices, strong rural commodity prices and planned infrastructure spending in the region – unfortunately that was not the case.

Buyer interest is declining in Rockhampton’s commerical spaces.
“Leasing inquiries were relatively strong in the first few months particularly for smaller areas up to 150 square metres in area,” he said.

“There now remains weak demand for vacant property, although some owner occupiers are still in the market.”

Recent lockdowns inevitably played a crucial part in the now struggling to recover market – a stark comparison to the region’s boot residential market.

“Demand and sales and leasing inquiry rates fell away during COVID,” Mr Ross said.

However, with Central Queensland enjoying low rates of infection market activity has reportedly grown from July.

Coronavirus has dealt a tough hand of cards to local commerical property owners. .
This will no doubt comfort local commercial property owners after the state today clocked 52 days without a locally-transmitted case.

Mr Ross, however, revealed some good news for owners as stronger inquiry rates for leasing, particularly for the smaller areas start to pick up.

“We have seen very strong demand for commercial property with leases in place at price points under $1.5 million.”

He said analysed market yields had also begun to contract in the face of strong competition - as buyers recognised low interest rates may stick for some time.

