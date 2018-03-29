REVEALED: The top 10 most dangerous industries to work in

the working construction foreman in his place considering materials and work plan

the working construction foreman in his place considering materials and work plan alexkich

IT would be easily thought that working a dangerous job would offer an equally dangerous pay packet.

But a recent analysis by finder.com has found that Australia's most dangerous industry only pays slightly more than the average Australian wage.

Coming in as the number one most dangerous profession agriculture, forestry and fishing jobs only pay slightly more than the national earning of $75,598.

Within the Rockhampton region 642 people work in the Agricultural, Forestry and Fishing industry, putting them in the most high risk job.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing has an average income of $76,630 per annum, whilst manufacturing workers typically earn below the national average despite being the 4th most dangerous industry in Australia.

FISHING: One of the most dangerous jobs in Australia. CENTRO ART

In Rockhampton there are 2002 locals who work in the manufacturing industry according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 20016 census.

The most highly paid of the top 10 most dangerous industries is no suprise with miners earning, $141,872 on average, followed by those in electricity, gas, water and waste services at $105,030.

ON-FARM INJURIES PROVE AGRICULTURE A RISKY PROFESSION

MARCH 13 - A 58-year-old woman was airlifted from a CQ property on March 13 after a quad bike rollover. It is believed the woman was travelling at high speed when she lost control, coming to grief in a ditch beside the road. The bike came to rest on top of the woman and to add insult to injury, she was lying pinned on an ants nest. The quad bike had to be lifted off the woman by Queensland Fire and Rescue Service using air bag jacks. She was treated for a broken arm and suspected spinal injuries.

MARCH 20 - A man was injured in freak horse accident on a property 85km west of Rockhampton. The 31-year-old's horse, tied to timber rails, reared back and lifted the railing from the posts, hitting the man in the head and upper body, causing serious injuries.

MARCH 19 - A 41-year-old woman suffered internal injuries after being trampled by a horse working on a property near Clarke Creek. The patient was initially treated by road ambulance crews before the flight medical crew took over and transported to Rockhampton hospital.