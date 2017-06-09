24°
REVEALED: The worst behaved schools in Capricornia

Melanie Plane
| 9th Jun 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 1:09 PM
Rockhampton region's most troubled students.
Rockhampton region's most troubled students.

WHEN it comes to behaviour, there are some schools in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions with a longer 'naughty list' than others.

State schools are required to report school disciplinary absences (SDA) for the school year in their School Annual Report and an analysis by The Morning Bulletin has revealed which schools in the region have the most students with behavioural problems.

The number of incidents does not equate to the number of students subject to an SDA (e.g. one student may be suspended several times in a school year. Each time a student is suspended it is recorded as a separate incident. A total incident count of 20 therefore, may not mean 20 students have been subject to a suspension).

There are five categories of SDA: Short Suspension, Long Suspension, Exclusion, Cancellation and Charge Suspension.

  • Rockhampton State High School had the highest number of short suspensions in 2016 with 548 suspensions recorded. It should be noted the school has the highest number of enrollments in the region for state schools.
  • Rockhampton State High School also recorded one of only eight charge suspensions across Queensland along with 11 enrollment cancellations, 19 exclusions and six long suspensions.
  • North Rockhampton State High School also ranked high for troublesome students with the second highest number of short suspensions - a total of 428.
  • North Rocky High had the highest number of long suspensions with 18 in total and the highest number of exclusions with 20 in total.
  • Yeppoon State High School had the third highest number of short suspension with 390 and also ranked high in the cancellation rate with 15 students' enrollments scrapped.
  • While their suspension rate was substantially lower than other high schools, Glenmore State High School recorded the highest rate of enrollment cancellations with 16 in total.
  • In regards to state primary schools, Glenmore State School (97), Park Avenue State School (79) and Taranganba State School (53) had the highest amount of short suspensions.
  • No local primary schools recorded cancellations and only one exclusion was recorded - at Taranganba State School.

A spokesman for the Department of Education and Training said the department was committed to maintaining high standards of behaviour in Queensland state schools.

"We support principals in taking strong disciplinary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable and does not meet the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"It is important to note that the number of disciplinary absences does not equate to the number of students who have received a disciplinary absence. That is, one student may receive multiple disciplinary absences during a school year.

"The majority of Queensland students are well-behaved and engaged in learning every day."

The spokesman said there were more guidance officers and external agencies to support students than there had been previously.

Charge Suspension: A student who is charged with an offence may be suspended while the charge is pending if the principal is reasonably satisfied it would not be in the best interests of other students or staff for the student to attend the school

Short and Long Suspensions: A student may be suspended from a school because of disobedience, misconduct or other conduct that is prejudicial to the good order and management of the school. Short Suspensions are 1-10 days off school and Long Suspensions are 11-20 days off school.

Exclusion: A student may be excluded where behaviour is so serious that suspension is inadequate to deal with the behaviour or for contravention of a Behaviour Improvement Condition. Exclusion prohibits a student from attending one or more state educational institutions for a nominated period of not more than 12 months or permanently.

Cancellation: The principal can cancel the enrolment of a post compulsory age student if the student displays persistent refusal to participate in the program of instruction.

School Charge Suspension Short Suspension Long Suspension Exclusion Cancellation Full Time Enrollments
Allenstown State School 0 41 0 0 0 356
Taranganba State School 0 53 2 1 0 675
Yeppoon State School 0 29 1 0 0 328
The Hall State School 0 39 0 0 0 297
Depot Hill State School 0 0 0 0 0 36
Frenchville State School 0 7 0 0 0 1026
Crescent Lagoon State School 0 12 0 0 0 370
Glenmore State School 0 97 2 0 0 443
Port Curtis Road State School 0 10 0 0 0 54
Park Avenue State School 0 79 0 0 0 151
Berserker Street State School 0 23 0 0 0 504
Mount Archer State School 0 20 0 0 0 628
North Rockhampton State High School 0 428 18 20 0 905
Yeppoon State High School 0 390 10 9 15 1009
Rockhampton State High School 1 548 6 19 11 1166
Glenmore State High School 0 177 12 12 16 546
Rockhampton North Special School 0 3 1 0 0 94
Rockhampton Special School 0 13 1 1 0 66
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  education rockhampton schools

Highway smoke haze as bush fire burns

Highway smoke haze as bush fire burns

Police crews come across bushfire north of Rockhampton

40 year friendship and they've only met twice

Tanya Cocks from Rockhampton and Tammy Newcombe from Virgina started writing to each other at the ages of nine and 10 and have been pen pals for 40 years.

Amazing relationship lasts four decades

Parolee's pinched credit card payWave spree ends in jail

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice.

Just two weeks after release, man back in business of crime

REVEALED: Tales of NBN horror and success

Inside a fibre to the node cabinet used on Australian streets in the NBN rollout.

NBN and ADSL woes rife in CQ

Fishing Friday: Winter weather means snapper time

It usually takes a cold snap to bring them right in close and that has just happened.

REVEALED: How to get your slice of the Adani pie

CONGRATULATIONS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow shakes hands with Adani chairman Gautam Adani.

Mining giant announces special community forum

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Sound of the '60s will hit Rocky this month

The Bootleg Beach Boys will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

Be transported back in time with The Bootleg Beach Boys.

What's on: Your guide to CQ events this weekend

SHOW TIME: Yeppoon Show will be held this weekend with a feast of fun.

Find out the exciting events happening in the region right here.

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

PHIL Collins has been rushed to hospital after falling over and hitting his head in a motel room.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

