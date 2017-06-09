REVEALED: The worst behaved schools in Capricornia

WHEN it comes to behaviour, there are some schools in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions with a longer 'naughty list' than others.

State schools are required to report school disciplinary absences (SDA) for the school year in their School Annual Report and an analysis by The Morning Bulletin has revealed which schools in the region have the most students with behavioural problems.

The number of incidents does not equate to the number of students subject to an SDA (e.g. one student may be suspended several times in a school year. Each time a student is suspended it is recorded as a separate incident. A total incident count of 20 therefore, may not mean 20 students have been subject to a suspension).

There are five categories of SDA: Short Suspension, Long Suspension, Exclusion, Cancellation and Charge Suspension.

Rockhampton State High School had the highest number of short suspensions in 2016 with 548 suspensions recorded. It should be noted the school has the highest number of enrollments in the region for state schools.

Rockhampton State High School also recorded one of only eight charge suspensions across Queensland along with 11 enrollment cancellations, 19 exclusions and six long suspensions.

North Rockhampton State High School also ranked high for troublesome students with the second highest number of short suspensions - a total of 428.

North Rocky High had the highest number of long suspensions with 18 in total and the highest number of exclusions with 20 in total.

Yeppoon State High School had the third highest number of short suspension with 390 and also ranked high in the cancellation rate with 15 students' enrollments scrapped.

While their suspension rate was substantially lower than other high schools, Glenmore State High School recorded the highest rate of enrollment cancellations with 16 in total.

In regards to state primary schools, Glenmore State School (97), Park Avenue State School (79) and Taranganba State School (53) had the highest amount of short suspensions.

No local primary schools recorded cancellations and only one exclusion was recorded - at Taranganba State School.

A spokesman for the Department of Education and Training said the department was committed to maintaining high standards of behaviour in Queensland state schools.

"We support principals in taking strong disciplinary action where a student's behaviour is unacceptable and does not meet the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan.

"It is important to note that the number of disciplinary absences does not equate to the number of students who have received a disciplinary absence. That is, one student may receive multiple disciplinary absences during a school year.

"The majority of Queensland students are well-behaved and engaged in learning every day."

The spokesman said there were more guidance officers and external agencies to support students than there had been previously.

Charge Suspension: A student who is charged with an offence may be suspended while the charge is pending if the principal is reasonably satisfied it would not be in the best interests of other students or staff for the student to attend the school

Short and Long Suspensions: A student may be suspended from a school because of disobedience, misconduct or other conduct that is prejudicial to the good order and management of the school. Short Suspensions are 1-10 days off school and Long Suspensions are 11-20 days off school.

Exclusion: A student may be excluded where behaviour is so serious that suspension is inadequate to deal with the behaviour or for contravention of a Behaviour Improvement Condition. Exclusion prohibits a student from attending one or more state educational institutions for a nominated period of not more than 12 months or permanently.

Cancellation: The principal can cancel the enrolment of a post compulsory age student if the student displays persistent refusal to participate in the program of instruction.