VOTE: Top 5 names for baby chimp

Rockhampton Zoo's baby chimpanzee is only days away from being named.

NESTLED on her mother's shoulder, Rockhampton Zoo's newest addition is only days away from having a name.

Adding a twist of flavour to the name, Council's Parks, Sports and Recreation Committee Chair, Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford confirmed the five shortlised names will be placed on five different smoothies.

"Our zoo staff will prepare five smoothies numbered one to five. We will also have five envelopes numbered with a name randomly placed in each," Cr Rutherford said.

From more than 600 entries submitted from around the world, five names have been shortlisted for the first daughter of Alon and Leakey who is also the first Queensland born chimpanzee since the 1970's.

"The number on the smoothie that Leakey chooses will reveal the name," Cr Rutherford said.

"The shortlisted names, Ada, Bella, Capri, Jandy and Ohana all have beautiful references and themes tied to them.

"The two most commonly suggested names were Ada, meaning first daughter, and Jandy, which is the Hebrew version of Jane in honour of Doctor Jane Goodall.

"Ohana was also another beautiful suggestion with one entry reading that it means 'family' and 'no one will be left behind'.

"Our Zoo Keeper, Graeme, often says that the baby chimp has brought the chimp group together as a family, so this too would be very fitting.

"Capri reflects her place of birth and Bella was one variation of Leakey and Alon's names combined, using the letters from 'Alon and Leakey's Baby'.

"Thank-you to everyone who put forward their ideas over the past month, it has been difficult to narrow the selection down to just five after seeing some lovely names and I'm sure we will each secretly have our own favourite we hope is chosen.

"This has been a very joyous occasion for our zoo and our community and we invite everyone to come along to the Zoo on Monday to watch Leakey choose her baby's name," Cr Rutherford said.

Rockhampton zoo keepers will place the five smoothies in the enclosure at 10:30am Monday 9 April.

Shortlisted names and their meanings from entries submitted:

ADA: Ada, or variations of Ada, was one of the top three names nominated.

"Ada is an African name which means 'first daughter'. It also means prosperous and happy in English, and beautiful and adorned in Hebrew."

BELLA: There were a number of nominations that were variations of Leakey's name or a combination of Alon and Leakey. Bella represents that theme. "ALon and LEakey's Baby - capital letters spelt backwards."

CAPRI: Capri, Capricorn and Capricornia popular nomination reflecting where she was born.

JANDY: Jandy, Jandi, Jandey and Jane were the most popular nomination in terms of number of individual entries. Jandy is the name nominated by the Zoo staff. The name honours Dr Jane Goodall and the Hebrew version Jandy reflects Leakey and Alon's birth place.

OHANA: "Ohana means family and family means no one will be left behind. However, if you choose to leave we will always remember you."