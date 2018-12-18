Menu
BARGAIN BUYS: Poole Island, situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, is up for sale for the first time in 40 years.
REVEALED: Tropical island up for grabs for $1.2 million

by Nick Wright
18th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
SITUATED among the glorious Whitsundays, an island retreat sits awaiting a buyer to marvel in its beauty and solitude.

After 40 years of ownership, Poole Island has been on the market since October for the scarcely believable price of $1.2 million.

It has hosted many visits through generations of children and grandchildren, and the time is nigh for the now 93-year-old owner to part ways with the beloved island as he departs for Melbourne to be closer to his family.

Private Islands Australia director Richard Vanhoff said island real estate was surging as an investment opportunity for Australians, and given the location of Poole Island the sale was a steal.

"Islands are a pretty popular piece of the real estate landscape at the moment," Mr Vanhoff said.

"We've moved away from the foreign buyer at the moment and back to local content, and from a marketing ground 95 per cent of inquiries were from Australia.

The island is about 24 hectares and has complete privacy.

The property was temporarily off the market after a promising move by prospective buyers, but an error had the island back up for sale.

"We actually had it sold; the first week that I put it up we had a couple from Sydney put a deposit down," Mr Vanhoff said.

"We told them it was residential, but they decided their usage for it was a little bit more than residential... and said they wanted to develop a commercial venture on the island but that's not what it was aimed for so we killed the contract."

Mr Vanhoff said he was still fielding plenty of interest for the pristine destination, with islands being the pinnacle of purchases.

island living real esate whitsunday islands
Mackay Daily Mercury

