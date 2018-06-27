Menu
The Rockhampton area last night suffered a blackout with 9000 residents left without power.
Revealed: What caused the Rocky power outage last night

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
27th Jun 2018 9:49 AM

AROUND 9000 residents in Rockhampton were left without power last night.

The power supply to North Rockhampton was interrupted briefly due to a pole-top fire on the sub-transmission network in Wade Street, Parkhurst.

A spokesperson from Energy Queensland said crews believe the light rain last evening moistened accumulated dust on the insulators, creating a conducting path for electricity to the top of the pole, causing the fire.

"Power was restored to about 6300 customers in less than 15 minutes and a further 2900 customers in about 40 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

"Three customers in Boundary Road, Parkhurst, remained without power overnight and crews are this morning working to replace a cross-arm before reinstating their power.”

