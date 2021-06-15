Revealed: What Gladstone’s council budget means for you

The Gladstone Regional Council has passed its 2021/22 budget after last year’s rate freeze and fully-completed capital works projects.

Major highlights of this year’s budget include an increase in rates and charges in line with CPI and more investment into capital works.

Mayor Matt Burnett said this year’s budget theme was ‘collective delivery’, focusing on working collectively to deliver community needs and growing the economy and region.

This budget is valued at $273.2 million with the council holding $2.5 billion in assets.

It has a total comprehensive income of $217.540 million and expenses of $200.286 million with a net result of $17.253 million in the black.

General manager finance governance and risk Mark Holmes ran through the key points of the budget during a special council meeting on June 15.

The council is trying to pay down its debt and Mr Burnett said it was projected to pay down $700 million by June 20, 2022.

Gladstone Regional Council

Rates and Charges

After last year’s rates freeze, the council will increase the average rates by 1.7 per cent, in line with Brisbane’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Mr Holmes said rates made up about 80 per cent of the council’s revenue, with other funding coming from sources like fees and charges.

Mr Burnett said last financial year’s rates freeze cost the council about $4 million.

Individual ratepayers will be impacted differently depending on a range of factors including land values.

While most properties will be affected by the increase, Mr Burnett said more than 6300 properties will have a reduction in rates.

There will also be a 10 to 50 per cent rate cap on many categories, which means rates won’t be increased beyond that limit, particularly if there’s been any change in valuation.

Residential and rural land will be capped at 10 per cent, business and general industry at 15 per cent, and major industry and land servicing the Port of Gladstone at 150 per cent.

Shopping centres, workers accommodation and resource industry properties won’t be capped.

Ratepayers who are struggling with their payments can discuss concessions with the council.

“If you want to get into a payment plan, you need to do that before the cut-off period, so the end of the discount period,” Mr Burnett said.

Pensioners will be eligible for a concession up to 50 per cent at a maximum of $310 per annum, on top of the Queensland Government’s $200 concession.

There is also a concession for ratepayers suffering a known water leak.

Fees and charges have also been updated and can be found here, as well as other infrastructure charges.

“To ensure the continued delivery of reliable services to the community, it has been necessary to increase service charges by 4.9 per cent per annum,” Mr Burnett said.

Major liquid natural gas (LNG) operators on Curtis Island will also pay a special charge with APLNG land paying $2,113,736.93, QCLNG paying $4,911,663.32 and GLNG paying $995,790.42 annually.

“During the freeze last year, everyone in our community had a rates freeze except for major industries,” Mr Burnett said.

“So they held our budget up last year. They gave us that little bit of extra, that no one else paid extra.”

Capital Works

The council completed its $65 million capital works program in full last year, and has announced a $73.4 million capital spend for this financial year.

Mr Burnett said these projects aimed to deliver the necessary facilities for the community and economy while continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re spreading it right across the region and right across the area so council’s not just roads, rates and rubbish anymore,” he said.

“We’re far more than that.”

There will be $14 million allocated to capital road projects, $28 million on water and wastewater projects, $1.6 million for footpath and cycleway upgrades, $4.2 million on parks and environment projects and $7.4 million on bridge works.

A number of projects will be funded with the Works for Queensland fund, which according to Mr Burnett, was the ‘best program the Queensland Government have ever introduced’.

The council says the key capital projects its funding are the $2 million sewerage mains replacement to the Gladstone Waste Water Treatment Plant, the $1.4 million bridge replacements on Gorge Road and John Clifford Way near Lowmead, $1.12 million for Benaraby Landfill Cell 2 capping, $1 million for the Toolooa Street footpath, and $900,000 for road improvements along Coast Road at Baffle Creek.

There will also be a $600,000 investment into the Philip Street Communities Precinct, $300,000 for Marley Brown Oval, $4.59 million in asphalt overlays, $4.04 million for mains renewals and water meter replacements at Lake Awoonga, and $2.61 million for the Gladstone Aquatic Centre Upgrade.

Mr Burnett said they also planned on spending $400,000 to move ahead with the Boyne/Tannum pool, although were seeking state or federal funding first.

“This project needs financial support from either the state or federal government for it to happen, but if that doesn’t happen, our council’s moving ahead with it anyway,” he said.

If the state or federal funding doesn’t come this time around, the council will make budget provisions for the next budget.

Mr Burnett said if the State Government had a ‘lazy $10 to $20 million’ leftover from Tuesday’s budget, Gladstone could take it.

Alongside the council’s official capital works programs, it plans to continue its advocacy for major Gladstone projects like hydrogen and Inland Rail.

“We know we’re the energy capital of Queensland and we want to remain that way,” Mr Burnett said.

“We want to make sure we have a seat at the table and that’s why we’ve got that in-house dedicated resource into economic development.

“We’re going to build that hydrogen ecosystem in partnership with Sumitomo and Iwatani and Stanwell and lots of other organisations, the port, the university, and our Traditional Owners, to make sure that everyone has a seat of the table.

Facilities and Services

The council has released the costs of facilities and services for this budget.

Library services will get $3.7 million, waste services $22.4 million, water services $44 million, local laws $2.9 million, and disaster management $1.1 million.

Water and sewerage charges differ among the various schemes in the region, which are Lake Awoonga, Miriam Vale/Bororen, and Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy.

Mr Burnett said there would be a 2 per cent increase in sewerage costs and 5 per cent increase in water access costs, with a $382.90 refuse charge.

This puts the price of a kilolitre of water from Lake Awoonga at $2.17.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said he supported the price recommendations, but asked the meeting whether there was a possibility of sudden water charge increases over the next 12 months.

“I do, like we all do, expect the unexpected,” Mr Churchill said.

Mr Holmes said they were not expecting an increase this financial year.

“The surprise reset that came down, effective 1 July 2020, happened in line of our budget and happened in line with the pandemic, where there’s a number of unprecedented scenarios that collided,” he said.

Waste costs have also been increased in line with CPI, although Mr Burnett said many components of the council’s waste operations had been put under cost pressures in the past financial year after the destruction of the Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling Facility.