GIDDY UP: Other Lone Star Rib House restaurants around Queensland. They are set out a Texan theme with a full service restaurant.
Food & Entertainment

REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

vanessa jarrett
by
18th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN OLD Rocky favourite is reuniting back to the Beef Capital.

Stockland Rockhampton has confirmed Lone Star Rib House would return to Rockhampton.

It will be located at The Terrace near Schnitz, in a space occupying over 330sqm.

It could not be confirmed but it is rumoured it could be going in both the Max Brenner and Rozzies space and the middle wall would be knocked down.

 

The servings are generous.
"We are pleased to welcome Lone Star Rib House to our family of restaurants at The Terrace," said Stockland Rockhampton Marketing Manager Ashlee Hansen.

"It is important that we cater to what our customers want, which is variety in their food options.

"Lone Star Rib House will add to our diverse range of restaurants; from burgers and gelato, to schnitzels, Mexican, and now, barbecue."

READ HERE: Asbestos houses demolished to make way for fast food chain

The Texan themed rib and steak house was once located in down on Aquatic Place where Hog's Breath now is.

 

Except juicy American style meat.
It opened around 1996 and was in business in Rockhampton for around 10 years.

Locals remember it famously for the peanuts being thrown on the floor.

The new restaurant would be full-service with a relaxed casual feel complimented with a fully Texas themed space.

It will have very large seating capacity with a full bar of tap beer, ciders, spirits, wines, cocktails and post mix.

Their menu specialises in Texas-style barbecue and cuisine and the premium quality meats are exclusively sourced from Australia's richest grazing lands, as seasons allow.

The new Lone Star Rib House will be the only one of its kind within 300 kilometres, the closest ones in in Bundaberg and Mackay.

The restaurant is expected to be open in late May 2019.

 

 

Lone Star Rib House is popular for their steakhouse style food from ribs, wings, steak and burgers.
LONESTAR ROCKHAMPTON

  • The Terrace, Stockland
  • Full service restaurant and bar
  • To be fully fitted out with Texas theme
  • To open late May
    • 18th Apr 2019 6:32 AM