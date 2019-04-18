REVEALED: Which restaurant is coming back to Rockhampton?

GIDDY UP: Other Lone Star Rib House restaurants around Queensland. They are set out a Texan theme with a full service restaurant.

AN OLD Rocky favourite is reuniting back to the Beef Capital.

Stockland Rockhampton has confirmed Lone Star Rib House would return to Rockhampton.

It will be located at The Terrace near Schnitz, in a space occupying over 330sqm.

It could not be confirmed but it is rumoured it could be going in both the Max Brenner and Rozzies space and the middle wall would be knocked down.

"We are pleased to welcome Lone Star Rib House to our family of restaurants at The Terrace," said Stockland Rockhampton Marketing Manager Ashlee Hansen.

"It is important that we cater to what our customers want, which is variety in their food options.

"Lone Star Rib House will add to our diverse range of restaurants; from burgers and gelato, to schnitzels, Mexican, and now, barbecue."

The Texan themed rib and steak house was once located in down on Aquatic Place where Hog's Breath now is.

It opened around 1996 and was in business in Rockhampton for around 10 years.

Locals remember it famously for the peanuts being thrown on the floor.

The new restaurant would be full-service with a relaxed casual feel complimented with a fully Texas themed space.

It will have very large seating capacity with a full bar of tap beer, ciders, spirits, wines, cocktails and post mix.

Their menu specialises in Texas-style barbecue and cuisine and the premium quality meats are exclusively sourced from Australia's richest grazing lands, as seasons allow.

The new Lone Star Rib House will be the only one of its kind within 300 kilometres, the closest ones in in Bundaberg and Mackay.

The restaurant is expected to be open in late May 2019.

