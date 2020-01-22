Revealed: What you can expect at 2020 pop-up polo event

THE SUCCESSFUL Pop-Up Polo is coming back to Rockhampton for a third time this June.

In 2019 the event attracted more than 3000 attendees with 28 per cent of those from outside the region.

The event includes divot stomps between chukkas, fashions on the field competitions, men’s and women’s dashes, wooden pony simulation and the car versus pony race.

The 2020 event set up will include a VIP marquee, polo club, polo lounge and general sitting and food area.

Rockhampton Regional Council moved at its meeting on Tuesday to sponsor the event, contributing $10,000 and event support.

It sponsored the same amount in 2018.