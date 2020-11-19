REVEALED: What’s going on at old McCafferty’s bus depot

McCaffertys bus depot is getting a new lease of life.

McCaffertys bus depot is getting a new lease of life.

ROCKHAMPTON could soon be home to two new bottle shops, with construction well underway on a liquor store at the old McCafferty’s bus depot.

Star Liquor will be opening a store at the site, with the bus depot building being redeveloped for the drive-through bottle shop.

Docments obtained by the Bulletin show the bottle shop is registered to the Park Avenue Hotel liquor license.

Job advertisements have been posted on Seek for retail attendant positions.

The company behind the new stores is Bob’s Bulk Booze, a sub-company of Star Liquor, which only has two stores in Australia - in Townsville and Brisbane.

It is understood a second liquor store could be opening at the Highway Palms complex on Yaamba Road.

The stores are expected to open in December.

The McCafferty’s bus depot was vacant for a number of number of years until 2015 when Fast Lane Drive Thru Coffee opened on part of the site.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s planning department advised the coffee shop was being repositioned to a different location on the site.

Throughout the years the site was abandoned, it was used by squatters and neighbours expressed serious health concerns.

The Morning Bulletin reported in years gone by there was food rubbish on the floor at the site, the toilet was blocked and overflowing with the walls splattered brown, graffiti was all over the walls and neighbours had to put up with a feral smell and vermin problems.

Rockhampton Regional Council issued the property owners with a public health order in 2010 to clean up the site.

The site was on the market for four years and sold in 2010 at a hotly-contested auction.

It was sold to a well-known Rockhampton businessman for $841,500.

It was listed for lease earlier this year for $82,500.