REVEALED: What’s going on at Rocky’s railway bridge

Queensland Rail will upgrade and replace the sleepers on Rockhampton’s Alexandra Railway Bridge to improve safety and ensure continued use of Fitzroy River crossing.

The 242m bridge has 500 timber transoms – the beams beneath the rails – due to be replaced.

The current sleepers last 15 years, whereas the new product will last about five decades.

The bridge crossing for pedestrians will remain open throughout.

Queensland Rail workers at the Alexandra Railway Bridge.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said works would begin in March and continue to the end of June.

“Some 350 trains go through here each and every month, through to up north and back down south, so it’s important that we actually have a reliable bridge here,” he said.

“It’s just ticked over that 15 years so it’s due to be done, and it’s great to see $2.2 million investment into the replacement and upgrading of the rail bridge, and the jobs it brings.

“We need to make sure we have a good rail network: we’re seeing an increase in the number of trucks on our roads doing haulage and things like that, so if we’re able to actually have a more efficient rail network, we can get a lot of those containers onto the rail line.”

Most of the work will be done during track closures.

Residents should expect some noise and dust from the use of heavy machinery, increased light vehicle traffic, and light from lighting towers during night works.