REVEALED: What’s happening at the old Post Office building

Works at the iconic former Rockhampton Post Office.

ROCKHAMPTON’S iconic old post office building is undergoing restoration works, inquiries to the Department of Environment and Science have revealed.

DES stated it responded to a number of inquires from the heritage listed building’s manager during October.

These inquiries related to various proposed works to repair and maintain the building’s facade and its roof.

The department’s advice to the building manager was about sound conservation approaches to these works and what approvals were required prior to commencing the works.

The former Rockhampton Post Office was placed on the Queensland Heritage Register in 2003.

The building was erected in 1892 and at the time was a symbol of confidence for the future of Rockhampton.

It is described as a “prime example” of a grand Queensland Post office with a sandstone facade.

It was designed by George St Paul Connolly and built from 1892 to 1896 by Dennis Kelleher.

The building sold for $4.115 million in 2018 to a Victoria-based investor.

The Jolt Bakery Café which has a tenancy in the building is open as normal.