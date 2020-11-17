Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Works at the iconic former Rockhampton Post Office.
Works at the iconic former Rockhampton Post Office.
Property

REVEALED: What’s happening at the old Post Office building

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON’S iconic old post office building is undergoing restoration works, inquiries to the Department of Environment and Science have revealed.

DES stated it responded to a number of inquires from the heritage listed building’s manager during October.

These inquiries related to various proposed works to repair and maintain the building’s facade and its roof.

The department’s advice to the building manager was about sound conservation approaches to these works and what approvals were required prior to commencing the works.

The former Rockhampton Post Office was placed on the Queensland Heritage Register in 2003.
The former Rockhampton Post Office was placed on the Queensland Heritage Register in 2003.

The former Rockhampton Post Office was listed on the Queensland Heritage Register in 2003.

The building was erected in 1892 and at the time was a symbol of confidence for the future of Rockhampton.

It is described as a “prime example” of a grand Queensland Post office with a sandstone facade.

It was designed by George St Paul Connolly and built from 1892 to 1896 by Dennis Kelleher.

The building sold for $4.115 million in 2018 to a Victoria-based investor.

The Jolt Bakery Café which has a tenancy in the building is open as normal.

queensland department of environment and science queensland heritage register rockhampton post office tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man claims provoking SMSs led to scary DV incident

        Premium Content Man claims provoking SMSs led to scary DV incident

        Crime The victim was so fearful, she hid herself and two children in a bedroom.

        BREAKING: Man in hospital after being hit by car

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man in hospital after being hit by car

        Breaking The incident is believed to have happened in the Bunnings Yeppoon carpark.

        CRITICAL: Rocky donors needed to restock blood levels

        Premium Content CRITICAL: Rocky donors needed to restock blood levels

        News Two of the most common blood types nationwide have dwindled to only two day’s...

        Charity recipient for Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight revealed

        Premium Content Charity recipient for Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight revealed

        Life There will be two Carols by Candlelight events in Rockhampton this year.