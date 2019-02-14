Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CASCADE: Hyacinth from upstream flows past the City as the Fitzroy River Barrage relieves the increase water-flow from Queensland's North.
CASCADE: Hyacinth from upstream flows past the City as the Fitzroy River Barrage relieves the increase water-flow from Queensland's North. Jack Evans
News

REVEALED: What's happening with the Fitzroy

Jack Evans
by
11th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CASCADES at the Fitzroy River barrage are firing once again as the walls relieve the growing flow of water from the Connors River catchment.

Rockhampton Regional Council has opened all 18 gates to manage the flow.

Large amounts of hyacinth have been washed down the river through the boats moored in front of the CBD.

A hyacinth build-up was also apparent on the upper-side of the barrage.

The plant is being monitored and boat users have been warned to be cautious.

Craig Robertson from Reel Fishing CQ said the water flow combined with the loose hyacinth had caused hazardous conditions on the Fitzroy.

"Hyacinth can gather logs and other debris which can build up on boats' moorings,” he said.

Mr Robertson said the hazards could make the Fitzroy a navigational nightmare.

"The hyacinth quickly builds up around the motor leg and add that with the fast-flowing water, you can quickly lose propulsion and the ability to steer,” he said.

"Most electric (GPS) motors won't stand a chance in this kind of water flow.”

fitzroy barrage fitzroy river tmb boating tmbfishing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    premium_icon Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    News Graeme Brady named as one of this year's recipients of an OAM

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbours yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbours yard

    Crime Gracemere man pleads guilty to a string of drug offences