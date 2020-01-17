Menu
NEW LOOK: The Buddina Urban Village project is set to continue the transformation of a residential area.
News

REVEALED: When $85m beachside village set to start

Scott Sawyer
17th Jan 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

APPROVALS pending, the developers behind a bold new $85 million residential and retail project in Buddina hope to be starting construction early next year.

The 109-unit mixed-use project by Buderim-based developer Lorna Willis' WOW Group Buddina Pty Ltd has been put to Sunshine Coast Council, as a code-assessable development.

It's set to replace nine lots in total on Lowanna Dr and Bermagui Cres, including eight homes, and as part of the project, deliver a minimum 10m-wide public thoroughfare linking the Kawana Shoppingworld to the Kawana Surf Club and beaches.

Ms Willis said it was still in the relatively early stages, but the project was progressing "quite well" so far.

>> 109-UNIT BLOCK: BEACH HOMES TO MAKE WAY FOR HUGE DEVELOPMENT

BRAINS: Buderim businesswoman Lorna Willis is the proponent behind the Buddina Urban Village project.
She said if approvals were secured without too much delay she hoped to have construction started by the first quarter, and at least first half of 2021, with the planned three stages of development expected to be finished by early-2023.

Ms Willis said the project would have an "end value of around $85 million".

"We're aiming to develop a really good quality product," she said.

She said feedback had been positive from the surf club, and the project was "adhering to what council requested" in its planning scheme for the area.

She said the new Buddina Urban Village had been named "Lowanna", which she said meant woman in Aboriginal.

"So it's got to have a few curves," she said with a laugh.

The proposal is alongside the $65 million "The Hedge" project which was finished last year, and is just metres from the newly-revamped Kawana Shoppingworld precinct.

Plans were lodged with council on December 17, and included a number of retail/restaurant and office/healthcare tenancies as part of the project.

The development was proposed to be three storeys high on the Bermagui Cres side, rising to seven storeys in other parts of the site.

Of the 109 units, 28 are proposed to be serviced apartments, while 81 will be multiple dwelling units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedrooms on offer for both, as well as dual key serviced apartments.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

