REVEALED: When crowds will likely be back at Rocky races

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon expects patrons to be able to attend Callaghan Park meetings again from October 1.

HORSE RACING: Racing at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse should return to “some form of normality” from the beginning of October, race club CEO Tony Fenlon said today.

Fenlon was replying to enquiries as to when “patron-free” (no patrons attending) racing conducted by the Rockhampton Jockey Club would cease.

Recent race meetings staged by the RJC have carried the edict of no patrons allowed on course and only participating stakeholders and owners being permitted.

This is again the ruling for the RJC TAB race meeting being conducted at Yeppoon’s Keppel Park racecourse next Tuesday, where 80 entries have been received from trainers.

“Subject to government regulations relating to COVID-19 protocols, we are expecting to get back to some form of normality allowing patrons to attend Callaghan Park meetings from October 1,” Fenlon said.

With the Callaghan Park turf track currently undergoing major refurbishment, the RJC has no race meetings scheduled there for September.

The next Callaghan Park race day is listed for Thursday, October 1.

Trainer Jim O’Shea has shelved plans for a two-pronged attack on minor races on Toowoomba Weetwood Handicap day on October 26 in favour of his stable stars running at Yeppoon.

O’Shea has both Barachiel and Spring Creek pencilled in to start in next Tuesday’s $17K Open Handicap (1400m).

“I had given serious thought to going to Toowoomba but was swayed by the track layout there which may not have suited Barachiel,” O’Shea said.

Gracemere trainer Jim O'Shea with Barachiel (grey) and Spring Creek.

“Instead Marnu Potgieter will ride him at Yeppoon and Justin Stanley has been engaged for Spring Creek.”

Providing they both perform well and come through the race satisfactorily the pair, labelled “The Inseparables” because of their close mateship, will head back to Eagle Farm, Brisbane, on October 3.

“Barachiel is going terrific and although I am not overly happy with Spring Creek on weights, if she was at her best, she would beat the grey horse (Barachiel) home at Keppel Park next week,” O’Shea said.

“He is likely to get 62 or 63kg but because the race meeting is listed as a country TAB meeting, Marnu will only be able to claim two kilograms.

“Anyhow, there are another eight horses in the race and horses don’t get to open class if they are donkeys. You have to respect them all.”

Fellow Rockhampton trainer Darryl Johnston has ruled out a Cairns mission for Lingalonga Lass and instead will start the consistent mare in the BM58 (1000m) at Yeppoon.

Dual Rockhampton winner of his past two starts, Aerial Combat has come up with the rails barrier for his first attempt at metropolitan racing at Doomben on Saturday.

To be ridden by the former Victorian jockey Ben Thompson, Aerial Combat meets stiff opposition in the $100K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1350m).

Thompson moved from Victoria to Brisbane during August to be closer to his partner in fellow jockey Stephanie Thornton.

He enjoyed a successful season riding in Singapore last year.

Wigginton acknowledges that Aerial Combat has struck a very strong field on Saturday, while also reporting his stable star Better Reflection is back in training at Callaghan Park.