REVEALED: When Rocky cinema will reopen to the public

After remaining dark for months, the movie screens at the Rockhampton cinema will burst back to life next week.

In line with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country, Event Cinemas announced it would welcome Rockhampton movie lovers back from July 2.

To celebrate the reopening, for a limited time, Event Cinemas will offer half price adult tickets for Cinebuzz members valid across all sessions and all movie experiences including Gold Class, Boutique, 4DX and V-Max.

Luke Mackey, director of Entertainment Australia, Event Cinemas, said Australians could look forward to enjoying cinema on the big screen again just in time for the release of new blockbusters.

“The staggered approach to reopening will see locations opened nationally by the end of July, in time for the first new big screen blockbusters Mulan (23 July) and Tenet (30 July),” he said.

In addition to these new releases, cinemas will be showing popular recently released movies like Bad Boys for Life, Joker, Knives Out, Invisible Man and Sonic the Hedgehog as well as retro content on Superhero Sundays and Friday Fright Nights.

To ensure safety and peace of mind, Event Cinemas will roll out a range of new sanitisation and wellbeing initiatives as part of its reopening.

This will include contactless booking, online check-ins, cashless payments, staggered session times, hand sanitiser stations, social distancing measures in foyer and theatre areas and increased frequency of cleaning.

Event will also introduce Intelligent Social Distanced Ticket Bookings as an alternate to the current checkerboard seating industry standard.

The custom built booking system will allow family and friends to book seats ­together in a block, automatically distancing the group from other customers, by blocking seats directly in front and beside the group.

According to Mr Mackey the wellbeing and comfort of customers and employees was the company’s number one priority.

“As we reopen our doors we do so with these tailored sanitisation and wellbeing measures in place, so that movie lovers can return to our cinemas with confidence,” he said.

“We know that movies can offer a wonderful escape, we are thrilled to be reopening our doors and look ­forward to welcoming audiences back to their local cinema to enjoy watching a movie on the big screen again”.

For more information, session times and tickets visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.