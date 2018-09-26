REVEALED: When Rocky's newest supermarket doors will open

Construction giant JM Kelly were awarded the tender contract for the construction of the store.

GERMAN supermarket chain ALDI has revealed for the first time the opening date for the southside store since the announcement of the two stores coming to Rockhampton early last year.

In a media statement requested by the The Morning Bulletin on Monday morning, an ALDI spokesperson confirmed that they "expect the (southside) store to open in the first quarter of 2019”.

It was also noted this rough timeline would be "dependent on weather factors”.

The south Rockhampton store is being built on piers in order to flood proof the building and an ALDI spokesperson said construction was progressing well.

Large 'in ground' piers have been installed to support a carpark beneath the store.

"Extensive civil works have been completed on site, including the instalment of large 'in ground' piers on the site to support a carpark beneath the store, plus an area created for further parking at the front of the store,” they said

Tenders were opened in December 2017 and local building company, J M Kelly Builders was awarded the contract to build the store.

Construction of the new Aldi store on Gladstone Road.

Once open, ALDI Rockhampton South will have a retail space of 1418sqm and a minimum of 127 car spaces.

ALDI has advised it will be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

Construction began on the site in March 2018.

The Allenstown store will also "feature a number of recently introduced innovations, with greater space for fresh produce, better product displays, improved navigation and a modern interior store design”.

New features will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

The store will also have energy efficient LED lighting.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow announced the news of the two stores coming to town on February 16 last year after a development application was lodged by ALDI for the vacant site next to Fantastic Furniture on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown.

ALDI Property director Brendan Geary, Mayor Strelow and Cr Ellen Smith announcing the new Rockhampton ALDI stores in February 2017.

At the time, Cr Strelow said she had been in contact with ALDI since 2013 and said the community had a strong desire to have the retail giant in the region.

In a surprise move, they announced not one, but two stores.

In a letter to Council ALDI stated, "the feasibility of Rockhampton as a long-distance market for ALDI is contingent on two sites.”

While construction began on the southside store in March earlier this year, there has been a number of delays for the northside store due to legal action.

The northside store is planned to be on Yaamba road, across from Stockland Rockhampton, in front of Spotlight

Stockland lodged legal action in the planning court against the supermarket giant in August last year.

A Stockland spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin previously "the appeal was based on the view that the application conflicted with the planning scheme Strategic Framework, Zone and Zone Precinct Provisions of the Rockhampton Region Planning Scheme 2015”.

Stockland Rockhampton issued a notice of discontinuance on February 27 earlier this year, withdrawing its legal appeal against the northside ALDI store.

In the statement to The Morning Bulletin this week, an ALDI Australia spokesperson said "We are still in discussion with the site owners at North Rockhampton and at this stage, have no further update to share on this location”.