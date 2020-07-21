REVEALED: When the Giant Kookaburra will visit your town

WHILE most were busy bingeing Netflix during lockdown, artist and sculptor Farvardin Daliri made the decision to create a giant kookaburra sculpture.

Mr Daliri, 65, said he constructed the sculpture in order to make people feel joy again given the sombre times people were going through due to COVID-19.

“I did this positive thing despite all the negative things that are happening, one, and secondly I am a great believer that we can do anything we put our mind to,” Mr Daliri said.

“I have to make people laugh, because laughter is something which is missing from the whole scenario because of Covid-19, no one is laughing and everything is worried.”

The giant kookaburra will stop in various locations next month on its way to Townsville for the city’s annual Culture Festival on August 14.

After leaving Ipswich on Thurday, July 23, the Giant Kookaburra heads to the following locations:

July 24: Toowoomba

July 25: Sandgate / Redcliffe / North Lakes

July 26: Caloundra / Mooloolaba / Maroochydore / Coolum

July 27: Noosa Visits

July 28: Gympie Visits

July 29: Maryborough Visits

July 30: Hervey Bay Visits

July 31: Bundaberg Visits

August 2: Moore Park Beach / Gin Gin / Miriam Vale / Boyne Valley

August 3: Gladstone

August 4: Biloela

August 5: Yeppoon/Rockhampton

August 6: Rockhampton

August 7: Emerald

August 8: Moranbah

August 9: Mackay

August 10: Mackay

August 11: Airlie Beach

August 12: Proserpine

August 13: Bowen

August 14: Ayr

August 15: Townsville

The 750 kilogram sculpture is Mr Daliri's latest in a series of sculptures he has created to incite joy and laughter in spectators.

Mr Daliri said this was a true, community-driven activity.

Mr Daliri said his project was not funded by top-heavy sponsors.

“I want to do it because it is community initiated and needed, something that is very much needed,” he said.

“If people can see and learn something from my sculpture then so be it.

“It is not a time for people to sit around and see who gets what, lets make it happen and laugh like a kookaburra.