REVEALED: When we can sink our teeth into Carl's Jnr

BURGER JOINT: Fast food chain Carl's Jr is set to be built on the corner of George and Archer Sts.

IT WON'T be long before Rocky food lovers can sink their teeth into some juicy new burgers.

American fast food chain Carl's Jr is set to open by the end of next year.

John Kele of Kele Property Group, the developers of the site, said construction is planned to start at the end of February.

It is expected to take six months, if there is no extreme wet weather, and will be open in October.

A private tender for the construction is out at the moment and closes this week.

So far five local builders have put in.

Design plans of the Rockhampton Carl's Jnr which will feature indoor and outdoor dining and a drive-thru. Contributed

Carl's Jr took interest in opening a store in Rockhampton and approached commercial real estate agency Knight Frank looking for a developer.

KPG gladly took the project on and have bought the land and are building the site with a long-term lease already in place for Carl's Jr to be the tenant.

Carl's Jr selected the site on the corner of Archer and George Sts, on the main Bruce Highway strip near Red Rooster, KFC and McDonald's.

CARL'S JR: Original thickburger. Carls Jnr

CARL'S JR

Cnr George and Archer Sts

American fast food franchise

Burgers, chips, salads, sides, desserts and beverages

Indoor, outdoor seating and drive-thru

17 car parks

The Rockhampton store is among a roll-out of new restaurants across Queensland. Contributed

The store is spread across three separate parcels of land, including one house which will be demolished, totalling a site area of 1686sqm.

The final tick of approval was given to the fast food chain in May this year with some development conditions on the application.

The developer agreed to pay for louvred awnings to be installed over the windows of the adjoining properties to increase privacy.

Colin Strydom of Design and Architect has undertaken the project to design the restaurant site.

An artist impression of the new burger restaurant. KPG

"That corner was a tricky corner, it's not a huge block, the architects really had to work on that,” Mr Kele said.

"It is one of the new modern drive-thru designs with a carpark out the back.”

The new eatery has brought a bit of excitement to the town with a lot of anticipation for the franchise.

The Rockhampton store is among a rollout of a number of stores across the state including Townsville, Toowoomba and Brisbane sites.

"They have their own unique style in the burger industry... they will be bring a bit of a variety to town and it's only fairly new,” Mr Kele said.

The restaurant is anticipated to employee 20 people.

The construction is also expected to support 20 to 30 tradespeople.

"New employment for the town, which is always good,” Mr Kele said.