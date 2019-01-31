REVEALED: When we will finally see the hospital carpark open

AT LAST: The new $25 million Rockhampton Hospital carpark will be opening in March.

LANDSCAPING and ticketing equipment are behind the hold up of the opening of Rockhampton Hospital's carpark.

The question of when it will open has been on the lips of the CQ community for a long time.

The Morning Bulletin understands workers have not been seen at the site for months.

Rockhampton Hospital's executive director Wendy Hoey said construction on the new car park was almost complete, with the final details including landscaping being completed.

She also noted that "programming and commissioning of the ticketing equipment can't be done until the builder hands over the site, which should happen soon”.

The carpark is scheduled to open to the public on March 4.

"This is a very exciting time for Rockhampton Hospital staff and patients,” Ms Hoey said.

"Thanks to joint funding from the Queensland and Commonwealth governments, we can now see the end result and are very much looking forward to seeing it get put to good use very soon.”

The $25 million project has been a long time coming after years of government lobbying. It was finally given the last go ahead in May 2017.

Woollam Constructions was awarded the tender and began work in December 2017.

It was expected to take 18 months.

It has been advised there were "no major delays” in the construction program.

The carpark is planned to hold 597 spaces over four levels and drivers will be charged $2 per hour and up to a maximum of $10 a day.

In November Ms Hoey told The Morning Bulletin it was hoped the carpark would be completed in December and opened in January or February.

Over 400 workers have been employed on the project with 300 tonnes of steel and 4000 cubic metres of concrete used.

The official opening ceremony will be organised after the car park is up and running.

