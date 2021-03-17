REVEALED: When you can see top bull-riding action in CQ

PBR Australia’s 2021 Monster Energy Tour will start on May 7 in Rockhampton, one of six events to be held in the city in the calendar year.

Rockhampton will be the first stop on PBR Australia’s internationally televised 2021 Monster Energy Tour.

The tour schedule has just been released, with 16 events to be held in 11 cities across Queensland and New South Wales.

It will launch on May 7 at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel, the first of six events slated for the city in the calendar year.

Known as the Back to the Heartland Series, it will celebrate iconic western sports venues and locales of significance that have helped shape the bull riding landscape in Australia.

The Monster Energy Tour features the country’s elite bull riders squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls.

Launched in 2019, it offers riders the largest purses and most points of any bull-riding league events in Australia.

Clermont’s Aaron Kleier made history last year, winning his third straight PBR Australia national title. Picture: Alix Sweeney

As one of the most travelled to cities in PBR Australia, Rockhampton hosted three Monster Energy Tour events in 2020, which were won by Lawson Nobbs, Aaron Kleier and Sam Woodall.

After the season-launch tour stop, PBR Rockhampton Invitationals will also be held on May 8, June 12, July 31 and September 4.

The sixth event, scheduled for December 31, will be one of the first that will shape the 2022 national title race.

The season will culminate in the grand finals in Townsville on November 26 and 27 where the 2021 PBR Australia champion will be crowned.

Clermont’s Kleier made history last year, becoming the first rider in league history to win three consecutive national titles.

The action-packed 2021 program also includes the return of PBR Origin, a now three-part series modelled on rugby league’s State of Origin series.

Queensland and New South Wales will go head-to-head in July to determine which state is the supreme bull riding powerhouse.

PBR launched its Origin in 2019, when Kleier led Queensland to victory.

Tickets for regular season events and the grand finals are available at PBRAustralia.com.au.

