REVEALED: where guns stashed after Music Bowl campervan shooting

VAN SHOT: Two New Zealand tourists received the fright of their life last night when two shot's were fired into their parked RV

VAN SHOT: Two New Zealand tourists received the fright of their life last night when two shot's were fired into their parked RV

A YOUNG man found in possession of guns claimed they were the property of the man who carried out the shooting of a campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl.

Jye Dane Reading, 21, pleaded guilty on March 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 15 charges which included possessing two firearms, along with drug possession and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the weapons were found during a search on August 14, 2018, but Reading was not immediately charged due to an ongoing investigation into the handguns.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said the guns belonged to James Demarco – the young man who was convicted over firing shots at a campervan at the Rockhampton Music Bowl on August 13.

He said police found Demarco in possession of ammunition, and neither Demarco nor Reading’s prints were on the weapons.

VAN SHOT: Two shots were believed to have been fired at the van.

RELATED: Crime scene: Police investigate ‘firearm incident’ on CQ hwy

Campervan shooting: Victim felt second bullet pass lips

‘Unlucky’ tourists shaken by gunshots fired into caravan

Mr Fox said Reading was busted with drugs and drug utensils on the same day as the firearms were found, for which he received a prison term with parole release in February 2018 with the parole period ending on April 19, 2019.

The court heard Reading was to report to the parole authorities and undertake drug rehabilitation and counselling, but he failed to report to the parole office.

Reading was then busted on April 17, June 12, June 29, December 3 and December 18 of 2019 with marijuana or MDMA, along with drug utensils.

He was also found with a knife in a public place on December 3 on Campbell St, Depot Hill, and in possession of a knuckleduster on December 18.

Reading obstructed police on June 29.

Mr Cagney said Reading’s criminal record was not insignificant, with his first entry being for wilful damage where, in a drunken stupor, he turned on the fire hose in a hotel and caused flood damage.

“(The year) 2019 was rather rough for him,” Mr Cagney said.

“He was living with his mother until she moved to Brisbane when she took up a job opportunity.”

He said Reading ended up homeless and couch surfing, with many of the couch surfing places being where drug users reside.

Mr Cagney said having unstable accommodation made it hard to rehabilitate from drug use.

He said Reading was now in his own rental, had removed himself from the drug circle and was making positive steps towards rehabilitation.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Reading had thumbed his nose at the law.

He ordered Reading to a four month prison term wholly suspended and operational for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.