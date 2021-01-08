REVEALED: Where in CQ had the cheapest fuel in 2020?

Gladstone was revealed as the cheapest place in Central Queensland to get fuel in 2020.

Gladstone was the cheapest place to get fuel in Central Queensland in 2020.

The port city was listed in the top five towns which had the cheapest fuel in 2020 throughout regional Queensland.

Data released from RACQ this week revealed which regional towns had the cheapest fuel, and Miles and Bundaberg took the top spots.

RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O’Connor said global tensions and the impacts of the pandemic led to some of the cheapest fuel in Queensland with prices dropping by 40 cents per litre (cpl) in most regional centres in the first six months of the year.

“In April and May, motorists were left rubbing their eyes with the return of fuel for less than $1 – the cheapest we’ve seen in 11 years,” Ms O’Connor said.

“The retail price plummeted because of a collapse in the oil price in the first half of 2020, due to the huge reduction in demand as the world went into lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ms O’Connor said Miles reaped the most benefit as the cheapest place to buy unleaded petrol (ULP) in the state, with an annual average price of 112.3cpl.

“Miles has taken this title out since 2017, so it’s no surprise to see the regional town finish on top once again. Bundaberg was the second cheapest centre at 113.1cpl, followed by Whitsunday/Proserpine at 114.4cpl,” she said.

However not every regional driver enjoyed cheap fuel.

Mount Isa was listed as the most expensive place, with an average price of 146.8cpl for ULP.

Ms O’Connor reminded regional motorists to hunt down the best deals on offer in 2021.

“It’s difficult to predict where prices will go this year, but we aren’t expecting any significant changes in what regional drivers will be paying in the near future,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so important to use apps like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder to make sure you’re getting a good price at the bowser.”

Average ULP prices in regional Queensland in 2020:

Bundaberg – 113.1cpl

Cairns – 123.9cpl

Dalby – 124.7cpl

Gladstone – 114.7cpl

Hervey Bay – 120.9cpl

Mackay – 123.6cpl

Maryborough – 115.4cpl

Miles – 112.3cpl

Mount Isa – 146.8cpl

Rockhampton – 121.6cpl

Toowoomba – 125.6cpl

Townsville – 120.5cpl

Warwick – 122.8cpl

Whitsunday/Proserpine – 114.4cpl

Yeppoon – 124.8cpl