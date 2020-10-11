Menu
CANDIDATES: LNP's Adrian de Groot, Labor's Brittany Lauga and One Nation's Wade Rothery.
REVEALED: Where Keppel candidates sit on vote card

kaitlyn smith
11th Oct 2020 4:39 PM
MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has taken out the top spot on the ballot paper as the region prepares for the upcoming election.

LNP’s Adrian de Groot will appear in second position, while Clancy Mullbrick of The Greens will appear as the last of seven candidates.

Ms Lauga is pleased with the result of the draw, though remains focused on the task at hand.

“My focus right now is on delivering the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s clear plan for economic recovery to the people of Keppel.

“This is a plan that keeps Queenslanders safe, healthy and – most importantly – in jobs,” she said.

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot will appear second on the ballot paper.
She further vowed to spend each remaining day until October 31 reminding Keppel voters of the importance of voting Labor.

“A vote for Labor is a vote for strong leadership as shown by our Premier, and a strong stable government that will lead us through COVID-19.”

BALLOT DRAW

1. LAUGA, Brittany - ALP

2. DE GROOT, Adrian - LNP

3. DOCKERY, James – Legalise Cannabis QLD

4. SMELTZ, Nicole – United Australia Party

5. ROTHERY, Wade – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation

6. GANFIELD, Paula - Informed Medical Options Party

7. MULLBRICK, Clancy – The Greens

