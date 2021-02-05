Menu
The Blue Leaf Takeaway is set to open in the former Vizes City Newsagency in East St.
REVEALED: Where popular Rocky takeaway is moving to

Pam McKay
5th Feb 2021 9:56 AM
Blue Leaf Takeaway will relocate to the former Vizes City Newsagency at 85 East St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Owners Josh and Mary Anne Ahlstrand had to find new premises after the closure of the Kern Arcade on January 31.

READ: D-day: Businesses told when they must leave Kern Arcade

Another arcade business, Scoffins Clocks and Watches, is setting up next door at 87 East St.

The Ahlstrands signed the lease on Wednesday morning, writing in a Facebook post that “the new landlords have been extremely understanding of our circumstances”.

They are now waiting on licensing approval from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Ms Ahlstrand said there was plenty of work to be done but she was hopeful they would be open by early March.

“It’s a lovely big shop and we want to have it just as we want it before we open,” she said.

“Street frontage will be the big thing here, having that passing traffic which is something we didn’t have in the arcade.

“It’s also good to be in an area where there are five full shops in a row, with the Oxford Hotel, D’s Fine Jewellery, Scoffins, us and Willow and Ivy.”

