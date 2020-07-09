Revealed: Where Qld’s next Kmart will open

TWO major anchor tenants of a new 50-store 'super-neighbourhood' shopping centre west of Brisbane have been revealed.

The $70 million Yamanto Central development is set to open next year, which developers DMA Partners and owners JMK Retail hope will become a hub for the growing area.

The development is the first stage of the Yamanto Town Centre masterplan, located south of Ipswich.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said Coles and Kmart would now be among new tenants that would open in the precinct in early 2021.

An outside vide of the new Yamanto Central shopping centre, which will open next year. Picture: JMK Retail.

"It's everything that you need," Ms Leavy said.

"It's been designed to be shopped quickly or slowly."

Fitness and medical tenants were also likely to be incorporated into the development, in addition to 10 fashion stores.

"It'll be a very significant employer within the area," Ms Leavy said.

Once open, Yamanto Central will be JMK Retail's sixth shopping centre and the first located outside of Toowoomba.

Ms Leavy said she had confidence in suburban shopping centres in the long term, following unprecedented demand for their services through the recent pandemic.

"The local centres are certainly maintaining that level of activity," she said.

She said there was also an "incredible" level of prospective tenants seeking to open new stores in centres, at levels she hadn't seen in 10 to 15 years.

