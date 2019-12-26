REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

QUEENSLANDERS have racked up a whopping $55 million in unpaid parking fines as new figures reveal hundreds of thousands of fine dodgers are refusing to pay up.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the state's debt collection agency is chasing down more than half a million unpaid council fines across Queensland, which add up to a staggering $92 million.

This includes over 420,000 parking fines, $15.3 million for about 80,000 unpaid tolls and more than $4 million for 15,507 outstanding littering fines.

Queenslanders have racked up a whopping $55 million in unpaid parking fines.

As of June 30 this year, the State Penalties Enforcement Registry was also trying to recoup about 38,600 unpaid council fines relating to animals - which mounts up to $10.8 million.

Brisbane City Council, which has the most outstanding fines in the state, has called on the fine and toll dodgers to pay their dues.

Of the total pool of debts that sit with SPER, more than 7 per cent was referred to them by Queensland councils.

In the 2018-19 financial year, an extra 143,000 unpaid council fines were transferred to SPER, totalling $28.6 million.

But the total amount of unpaid council fines remained fairly consistent from the previous financial year when there was about $91 million outstanding.

In Brisbane, there are over 285,000 unpaid fines which mount up to a massive $49.9 million, while Gold Coast City Council has about 166,000 outstanding fines that total more than $21 million.

Brisbane City Council’s Finance and Administration Chair Adam Allan said it was frustrating that people tried to get away without paying a fine. AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

Brisbane City Council's Finance and Administration Chair Adam Allan said fine dodgers should show some responsibility and do the right thing by paying the fine.

"These fines are issued because the person has done the wrong thing," he said.

"It is both frustrating and disappointing that some people choose to try and get away with not paying fines.

"Council always attempts to arrange payment, and if unsuccessful will refer the debt to the State Penalties Enforcement Register to take further action to collect the debt."

Ipswich City Council has more than $3.2 million worth of unpaid fines, while Sunshine Coast Regional Council is waiting on about $2.9 million from over 21,000 fines.

Cairns Regional Council has the most amount of unpaid fines outside the state's southeast, with almost 19,000 fine dodgers yet to cough up more than $2.1 million in fines.

Townsville City Council has about 5,400 outstanding fines that add up to $727,342.

Top ten council with unpaid fines (as of June 30, 2019)

Brisbane City Council

285,486 unpaid fines worth $49,945,186

Gold Coast City Council

166,301 unpaid fines worth $21,228,006

Ipswich City Council

16,022 unpaid fines worth $3,201,177

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

21,543 unpaid fines worth $2,960,769

Cairns Regional Council

18,907 unpaid fines worth $2,151,535

Logan City Council

9,860 unpaid fines worth $2,062,835

Moreton Bay Regional Council

5,850 unpaid fines worth $1,868,653

Toowoomba Regional Council

10,614 unpaid fines worth $1,753,194

Redland City Council

6,018 unpaid fines worth $1,014,556

Townsville City Council

5,403 unpaid fines worth $727,342

Top five unpaid council fines (as of Junes 30, 2019)

426,592 unpaid parking fines worth $55.6 million

80,171 unpaid tolls worth $15.3 million

38,622 unpaid animal related fines worth $10.8 million

15,507 unpaid littering fines worth $4.4 million

4,960 unpaid miscellaneous fines worth $3.3 million