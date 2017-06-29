REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn face off after the official press conference for WBO World Welterweight Championship at Suncorp Stadium on June 28, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

FORGET the upcoming Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight, all eyes will be on the Battle of Brisbane this weekend.

The countdown is almost over for the much anticipated 'Battle of Brisbane', with former Brisbane school teacher Jeff Horn primed to go toe-to-toe with World Boxing Organisation champ Manny Pacquiao for the WBO world welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday at 11am.

If you missed out on tickets to the battle, we've got you covered.

Foxtel will broadcast the fight live, and here's where you can watch it in Central Queensland:

Rockhampton

Ascot Hotel

Frenchville Sports Club

Kalka Palms Hotel

Berserker Tavern

Glenmore Tavern

Park Avenue Hotel

Bartlett's Tavern

Criterion Hotel

Allenstown Hotel

Gracemere

The Gracemere Hotel

Capricorn Coast

Capricorn Tavern

Pacific Hotel Yeppoon

Railway Hotel Yeppoon

The Spinnaker

The Strand Hotel

Pine Beach Hotel Motel

Biloela

Biloela Anzac Memorial Club

Emerald

Emerald Star Hotel

Emerald Maraboon Tavern

Blackwater

Blackwater Country Club

Blackwater Hotel

Clermont

Grand Hotel Clermont

Moura

Coal & Cattle Hotel

Tieri