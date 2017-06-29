REVEALED: Where to watch the Horn V Pacquiao fight in CQ

FORGET the upcoming Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight, all eyes will be on the Battle of Brisbane this weekend.
The countdown is almost over for the much anticipated 'Battle of Brisbane', with former Brisbane school teacher Jeff Horn primed to go toe-to-toe with World Boxing Organisation champ Manny Pacquiao for the WBO world welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday at 11am.
If you missed out on tickets to the battle, we've got you covered.
Foxtel will broadcast the fight live, and here's where you can watch it in Central Queensland:
Rockhampton
- Ascot Hotel
- Frenchville Sports Club
- Kalka Palms Hotel
- Berserker Tavern
- Glenmore Tavern
- Park Avenue Hotel
- Bartlett's Tavern
- Criterion Hotel
- Allenstown Hotel
Gracemere
- The Gracemere Hotel
Capricorn Coast
- Capricorn Tavern
- Pacific Hotel Yeppoon
- Railway Hotel Yeppoon
- The Spinnaker
- The Strand Hotel
- Pine Beach Hotel Motel
Biloela
- Biloela Anzac Memorial Club
Emerald
- Emerald Star Hotel
- Emerald Maraboon Tavern
Blackwater
- Blackwater Country Club
- Blackwater Hotel
Clermont
- Grand Hotel Clermont
Moura
- Coal & Cattle Hotel
Tieri
- Tieri Hotel Motel