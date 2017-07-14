REVEALED: Where you can meet our new Origin hero in Rocky tomorrow

Maroons' star Cameron Munster celebrates with Rocky fans who made the trip to Brisbane for the Origin decider.

RUGBY league fans have the chance to rub shoulders with Rockhampton's newest Origin star in the city tomorrow.

Cameron Munster, who has signed on as a brand ambassador for Intersport Superstores, will be at the Rockhampton store at Red Hill Homemaker Centre for a meet and greet between 10am and 11am.

The store's part-owner, Daniel Stevens, said it would be a great opportunity to get photos, autographs and chat with the rugby league sensation about his incredible Origin debut on Wednesday night.

He said it would be "all hands on deck” as staff were expecting hundreds of people to flock to the store tomorrow.

Daniel said that Cameron, who worked at Intersport Rockhampton for several years as a teenager, was the "perfect face” for the sporting goods retailer.

"He's local and he's a real sporting success story. He's down to earth, comes from a fantastic family and he's quite a larrikin which I think resonates with a lot of people,” he said.

Daniel and Cameron worked together at Intersport and Daniel continues to closely follow the league career of his good mate.

He, like so many others, was wowed by Wednesday night's performance.

"Cameron was spectacular. It looked like he'd done it 1000 times before. Nothing seemed to faze him.

"When he got that first touch and made that little break it just looked like everything would click.

"I got that spur of confidence and thought 'Yes, we're sweet here',” Daniel said.