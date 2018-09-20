REVEALED: Where's the biggest new TV in CQ?

THE Rockhampton CBD will shine bright at night with a new 42 square metre digital billboard installed in the heart of the city.

After frantic overnight construction on Wednesday, the corner of Bolsover and Fitzroy Sts opposite City Centre Plaza is home to the new digital billboard.

The high profile intersection boasts up to 40,000 traffic movements a day.

Paradise Outdoor Advertising CEO Mitch James, Operations Manager Terry McKenzie and Development Manager Anthony Baxter. Allan Reinikka ROK200918asign2

The $500,000 LED screen will help promote local initiatives and events.

Rather than a classic flat sign, the billboard curves across the corner of the building.

Paradise Outdoor Advertising is responsible for bringing the new high quality digital device to our city centre.

CEO Mitch James said the company was thrilled with the new sign.

"This is obviously one of the premium intersections in Rockhampton where the two bridges are adjoining to go to the CBD,” he said.

"Regional centres are really growing up, and this is our seventh regional centre.

"This is the best site we have in our inventory.”

Mr James said the new sign can also be used during emergencies such as floods or bushfire.

"If there is a missing child or a cyclone coming, we just give back to the community and put that up there at our cost,” he said.

"It's just like a big computer, we can even link into it and have a countdown for New Year's Eve.

"I think it looks brilliant.”