Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIND OUT MORE: This year's event will be held at the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct.
FIND OUT MORE: This year's event will be held at the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct. Rockhampton Regional Council
News

REVEALED: Where's the new home for Emergency Services Day?

27th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE annual Emergency Services Day is heading to a new home for 2019 with the Rockhampton riverside precinct providing the stage for next month's event.

Chairman of the local disaster management group, Rockhampton Region councillor Tony Williams said the family- friendly event would feature new water displays and a rescue winching from the Fitzroy Bridge.

"Every year the Emergency Services Day is a very popular event, providing residents with a fun day out and an opportunity to learn some important - and potentially lifesaving - tips,” he said.

"This year's theme is water safety and resilient communities, so it makes sense to take advantage of the stunning new riverside precinct alongside the mighty Fitzroy.”

Cr Williams said it was a great chance for people to meet our emergency services personnel.

"It's not very common for residents to be able to interact with our emergency services in a stress-free environment,” he said.

"You'll be able to meet the crews face to face to learn about their jobs, as well as seeing the range of impressive equipment they use to keep us safe close up.

"They will also be able to equip residents with the knowledge of how to be prepared for, act during, and recover from an emergency or disaster.”

Assistant commissioner of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for the central region, Steve Barber, said the day was all about residents learning how to live through disasters and introducing them to the emergency service workers who work hard to keep the community safe.

"Our region has experienced its fair share of disaster and emergency events over the past years,” he said.

"Emergency Services Day is a fun, energetic and educational day showcasing the great work emergency services and disaster management partners do through exciting and practical displays.

"We will have representatives from the Local Disaster Management Group and its partners including Rockhampton Regional Council, QFES, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Services, the coast guard, Queensland Police, Surf Live Saving and the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"You'll be able to learn all about their roles and who knows - maybe you'll decide to join their ranks!”

This year's event will be held at the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct from 9am until 2pm on Sunday, July 28.

emergency services day rockhampton riverside tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

    premium_icon UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead after crash on Emu Park Rd

    Breaking Vehicle left the road, rolled a number of times and struck a tree

    Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    premium_icon Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

    News The CFMEU has issued a statement following the death of a miner.

    CQ miner granted bail after police raid finds 29g MDMA

    premium_icon CQ miner granted bail after police raid finds 29g MDMA

    Crime It is alleged the MDMA was posted from Sydney

    • 27th Jun 2019 3:10 PM
    Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    premium_icon Capras' star player announced as latest NRL export

    News CQ team's 'shining light' leaves Rocky for NRL team