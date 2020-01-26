Revealed: Which Central Queenslanders won an Australia Day award?

AUSTRALIA Day Award winners have been announced for 2020.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow presented seven Australia Day awards at a special ceremony yesterday, paying tribute to the achievements and contributions of locals within our community.

The judging panel included Cr Strelow, the 2019 Citizen of the Year recipient Errol Payne, the 2019 Community Initiative Award recipient Cassandra Donald and 2019 Sports Official of the Year, Barbara Knowles.

Cr Strelow said the panel was extremely inspired and humbled by the quality of nominations and level of service and comittment the nominees contribute to our community.

“The selflessness, ­dedication and passion of our award winners is awe- ­inspiring, and it is an absolute pleasure to meet and ­personally thank our ­recipients today,” Cr Strelow said.

Sixteen-year-old, Thomas Jackson was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for his dedication to volunteering with school and community productions.

Recipients

Sportsperson of the Year – David Barber: Captain of the Australian Paralympic Football team, the Pararoos.

Judges Commendation Sportsperson of the Year – Tyson Ireland

A 16 year old National Muay Thai competitor who recently won Bronze at the World Championships in Turkey.

Sports Official of the Year – Susan McDonald: An

Australian Champion Baton Twirler and coach to Rockhampton’s PCYC Baton Twirlers.

Community Service Award – Dianne Coburn

A dedicated volunteer of the Mount Morgan community.

Community Initiative Award – The Jolly Rogers Fishing Club

Local club dedicated to protecting and preserving the Fitzroy River.