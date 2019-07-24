Menu
Who has been crowned CQ's best salon?
Who has been crowned CQ's best salon?
REVEALED: Which salon did you crown CQ's best?

Maddelin McCosker
by
24th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
"JUST because we live in the country, that doesn't mean we can't do the things they do in the city."

Those are the words of Michelle Duncan, owner of Bombshell Hair & Makeup in Biloela, who have just been voted in as Central Queensland's best salon.

After more than 1,600 votes in The Morning Bulletin poll, Bombshell Hair & Makeup was a clear favourite from the start, bringing in the most nominations from all nominated salons (see poll results below).

 

Biloela's Bombshell Hair and Beauty's Michelle Duncan. INSET: Biloela's Bombshell Hair and Beauty's Georgia Atto, Michelle Duncan, Sallie Heid and Helena de Git.
Biloela's Bombshell Hair and Beauty's Michelle Duncan. INSET: Biloela's Bombshell Hair and Beauty's Georgia Atto, Michelle Duncan, Sallie Heid and Helena de Git.

Happy to prove that rural doesn't mean basic, Michelle said she's always happy to prove people wrong.

"It was a shock to me as well, but I am so stoked" Michelle said.

"I didn't think we'd have a chance, so to get into the top 10 was a real 'wow' moment and I was so happy with that.

"We run our own race out here, so I wouldn't even have a clue what the competition in Rocky is like.

"But in saying that, people come out here and are often quite shocked that we can do the same things, and I always think 'just because we live in the country, it doesn't mean that we can't do it'."

 

Going out on her own 18 months ago, Michelle never would have imagined that her home based business would expand so fast.

"I had to go into the store after 12 months," she said.

"I started from home so I could be more available to the kids and when it really took off I knew I had to either stop taking on new clients or find a bigger space and get some staff.

"I always wanted to open my own salon up, its been a massive dream of mine, and so I finally had the opportunity and I guess the guts to go 'you know what, I can do this', and so I did it."

Bombshell Hair & Makeup:

  • Shop 1 25-27 Dawson Hwy, Biloela QLD 4715
  • For appointments call (07) 4992 5264

 

Biloela's Bombshell Hair and Beauty's Georgia Atto, Michelle Duncan, Sallie Heid and Helena de Git.
Biloela's Bombshell Hair and Beauty's Georgia Atto, Michelle Duncan, Sallie Heid and Helena de Git. Allan Reinikka ROK240719abombshe

POLL RESULTS:

1. Bombshell Hair & Makeup: 30% (495 votes)

2. Floss's Hair Studio: 13% (215 votes)

3. Metro Vision Hair & Beauty: 13% (210 votes)

4. Revenge Hair & Body: 7% (125 votes)

5. Mane Street Hair Studio: 7% (125 votes)

6. HoneyComb Hair Studio: 6% (104 votes)

7. Sisters & Co Hair Studio: 5% (92 votes)

8. Dulcet Hairdressing: 5% (91 votes)

9. Studio Rococo: 5% (82 votes)

10. Amali Hair & Beauty: 3% (63 votes)

